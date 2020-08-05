Coronavirus updates: US daily case count shoots back up over 50,000

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 700,000 people worldwide.

Over 18.5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.7 million diagnosed cases and at least 156,830 deaths.

Latest headlines:

Global death toll tops 700,000 US daily case count shoots back up over 50,000

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:37 a.m.: US daily case count shoots back up over 50,000

More than 57,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Tuesday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is about 10,000 more than the previous day's increase but still lower than the country's record set on July 16, when more than 77,000 new cases were identified in a 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 4,771,519 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 156,830 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

PHOTO: A hostess from Astro Gong Yoga Studio checks a woman's temperature before she attends a yoga class being held on a roof top parking lot, as the studio cannot be open to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Los Angeles on August 4, 2020. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country's cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

Many states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- including Arizona, California and Florida -- reporting daily records.

Story continues

However, an internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency obtained by ABC News on Monday night shows an 8.8% decrease in new cases across the United States over the past week compared with the previous week. That same seven-day span saw a 24% increase in deaths, according to the memo.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Coronavirus updates: US daily case count shoots back up over 50,000 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com