Coronavirus updates: Pfizer hopes for October vaccine OK as US orders 100M doses; CDC director 'absolutely' wants grandkids back in school

The U.S. government has placed an initial order for 100 million doses of a vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and a German firm, BioNTech, for $1.95 billion, the companies announced Wednesday.

The U.S. can acquire up to 500 million additional doses, the statement said.

Meanwhile, federal unemployment benefits are taking a hit at a time when more states are abruptly pausing their reopening plans. The $600 weekly jobless benefits bonus, approved in March, is about to expire and likely won't be extended or replaced before next month.

The U.S. has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases daily for multiple weeks, and some states are seeing hospitalization rates soar. A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Tuesday shows 10 states set seven-day records for new cases while five states had a record number of deaths over the period.

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has more than 3.9 million cases and more than 141,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been almost 15 million cases and more than 615,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: It's not just dexamethasone. Other steroids may be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, study says.

Making headlines:

California has surpassed New York as the state with the most confirmed cases of the virus, but with only a fraction of the deaths.

A judge has ordered Detroit summer school students to be tested for COVID-19.

Former CDC chief Tom Frieden says states should make more data easily accessible.

Top COVID-19 vaccine makers say safe, effective and low-cost candidates are possible by early 2021.

Pfizer hopes for approval of vaccine as soon as October

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a deal with the federal government for 100 million doses of their vaccine candidate once the companies obtain approval or emergency use authorization from U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Americans will receive the vaccine for free, the firms said. If the ongoing studies are successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be ready to seek Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October.

The companies expect to manufacture globally up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. The federal government, under Operation Warp Speed, has cut deals with multiple drug companies, trying to line up massive amounts of vaccines as soon as they become available.

“Expanding Operation Warp Speed’s diverse portfolio by adding a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech increases the odds that we will have a safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

California surpasses New York with most confirmed cases in nation

California’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged to over 409,000, giving the state the dubious distinction of the most cases in the nation. Johns Hopkins University data shows California has about 1,200 more cases than New York, which was the global hot spot for the virus and related fatalities this spring. New York has 32,520 confirmed deaths; California’s about 8,000. California, with a population of 40 million, is about twice the size of New York. Scientists say reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections because of the small number of tests.

United expands mask requirement to airport, threatens travel bans

If you're flying United, you already know you have to keep your mask on during your flight. Now, the airline says you also need to keep it on throughout the airport effective Friday. The company announced Wednesday, ahead of its quarterly earnings call, that customers are expected to don masks at United customer service counters and kiosks and United Club locations, plus at gates and baggage claim areas.

"We're really trying to close all the travel gaps," United CEO Scott Kirby said in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. A company statement warned that "if customers refuse to comply, they may be refused travel and banned from flying United at least while the mask requirement is in place."

– David Oliver

John Burkhardt, head of the Pfizer Groton, site speaks at a press conference Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, Conn. More