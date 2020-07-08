Coronavirus updates: US nears 3M cases; Florida hospital ICUs reaching capacity; movie theater chains sue to reopen in New Jersey

Hospitalizations continued to rise and ICU beds were quickly filling as the nation reached the brink of 3 million coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The stunning milestone will hit less than six months after the first confirmed case was reported January 21, in Everett, Washington. The virus has killed more than 130,000 Americans.

In Florida, seeing an ominous surge in cases, at least 56 hospital intensive care units have reached capacity. Some Republican senators said they won't attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month.

Still, opposition to tighter restrictions aimed at stemming the surge remained stiff. One Louisiana lawmaker compared the treatment of people who refuse to wear masks to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust. And multiple movie chains have filed suit in New Jersey, demanding the right to reopen.

Here are some recent developments:

A group of national movie theater chains filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for not allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand officials said they will press charges against a COVID-19 patient who escaped quarantine to go shopping.

San Francisco has indefinitely delayed reopening plans for outdoor bars and indoor restaurants indefinitely.

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. is nearing 3 million confirmed cases and more than 131,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: Hundreds of millions of dollars has gone to COVID-19 contractors accused of prior fraud. Those contracts range from masks and medical equipment to janitorial cleaning, video productions and even ferryboat services.

Pandemic rewrites rules for scientific advancement

The methodical process of going from a scientific hypothesis to consensus can take years. But a pandemic waits for no scientist, and researchers have been sharing information openly and finding ways to innovate. Since December, more than 5,000 manuscripts related to COVID-19 research have been submitted to medRxiv and another preprint server, bioRxiv. Online archives are where the first genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

"Science immediately reorganized itself in a purposeful way to address a global threat," James Bradner, president of the Institutes for BioMedical Research at Novartis, said in a webinar hosted by Chemical & Engineering News.

– Jordan Nutting, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Louisiana lawmaker equates COVID-19 mask mandates to Holocaust

A Louisiana lawmaker said people who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic are being treated like Jews in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

Republican State Rep. Danny McCormick posted a Facebook video Tuesday railing against mask mandates as an assault on liberty, triggered by a mask mandate issued by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. In the video, McCormick shreds a surgical mask with a chainsaw, saying the "Constitution is being shredded before our very eyes."

"Government needed a villain," McCormick said in the video. "People who don't wear masks will be soon painted as the enemy just as they did to Jews in Nazi Germany. Now is the time to push back before it's too late. We can preserve America."

McCormick said his constituents are praising his post. "It's a tremendous response," he said in an interview with the USA TODAY Network. "The liberty message is strong. It's amazing more politicians don't take on the liberty movement because it's so popular."

– Greg Hilburn, Monroe (La.) News-Star

56 Florida hospital ICUs hit capacity

At least 56 intensive care units in Florida hospitals reached capacity Tuesday, according to data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Another 35 hospitals show ICU bed availability of 10% or less. The data comes as the state, now the nation's No. 1 hotspot for the virus, reports 7,361 new COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis refused Tuesday to say why his state has not begun reporting the daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate, the Miami Herald reported. On Monday, he said that the outbreak in Florida had "stabilized.”

As of yesterday, in total, over 16,400 Floridians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and over 3,800 have died.

– Elinor Aspegren

AMC, Cinemark, Regal file lawsuit against New Jersey to reopen theaters

Several national movie theaters chains – including AMC, Cinemark and Regal – filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Monday for not allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit alleges that it is a violation of the theaters’ rights to free speech, equal protection and due process as other businesses have been allowed to reopen. The groups claim they have presented detailed safety plans to the state specifying how they would ensure the safety of patrons and employees.