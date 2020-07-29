President Donald Trump called the Senate Republican's coronavirus economic stimulus package "semi-relevant" as the U.S. approaches 150,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The president told reporters Tuesday the $1 trillion package proposal has provisions that he doesn't support.

Florida, meanwhile, reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and a new record of 186 deaths. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced students in most counties will likely not return to in-person classroom instruction this fall as counties must report 10 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee revealed his school reopening plan: people must quarantine for 10 days immediately after testing positive for COVID-19 or when symptoms begin.

Here are some significant developments:

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. is nearing 150,000 deaths and has reported over 4.3 million cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been over 660,000 deaths and 16.7 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: Call it coronavirus déjà vu. After planning ways to reopen campuses this fall, colleges are increasingly changing their minds, dramatically increasing online offerings or canceling in-person classes outright. Read more.

Arizona protesters want in-person classes at schools

A protest in support of schools reopening in-person classes for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic drew around 100 people Tuesday evening at the Arizona state Capitol. The protest is called "AZ Open Our Schools Rally" and was organized for families and educators who want in-person learning options at Arizona schools.

Attendees wore green to the demonstration at the state Capitol because "Green means GO for education!" according to the rally's Facebook page. Several speakers talked about school reopening plans. “We don’t want to force people to do things they don’t want to do but we also don’t want to be forced to do things we don’t want to do, for example, online school,” a woman said to cheers from the crowd.

– Helena Wegner and Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic

Hundreds asked to quarantine after virus case linked to Florida graduation ceremony

Nearly 300 recent Bayside High School graduates and their guests in Brevard County, Florida, have been asked to quarantine after health officials said an attendee at Saturday's commencement ceremony had COVID-19. Families were notified about the case Monday in a letter from the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County.

The individual tested positive for the virus "shortly after attending," said Anita Stremmel, the department's assistant county health director, in an email to FLORIDA TODAY. "The Florida Department of Health was notified about the positive case by Brevard Public Schools and we confirmed the positive result in our lab reporting system," Stremmel said.

The letter initially stated families should isolate any students who participated in the ceremony, but Stremmel said the advisory applied to anyone who was present at the event, which took place outdoors on Bayside High's football field. "We are advising anyone who attended the graduation ceremony to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms for 14 days," she said.

– Eric Rogers, Florida Today

McDonald's to close 200 US restaurants

McDonald's is permanently closing 200 of its 14,000 U.S. locations this year with "low-volume restaurants" in Walmart stores making up over half of the closures.

During its quarterly earnings call Tuesday, the fast food giant said the closings were previously planned for future years but are being accelerated. Officials also shared the continued impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on sales globally.

"Within a matter of weeks, the McDonald's system made operational modifications across 30,000 restaurants, while closing and then reopening another 9,000 restaurants," CEO Chris Kempczinski said during Tuesday's earnings call. "We introduced new safety procedures in all our restaurants, modified our menus, and developed new contactless ways to serve our customers."

– Kelly Tyko

Ten AIDA cruise crew members test positive for COVID-19

Ten crew members on AIDA Cruises' AIDAblu and AIDAmar learned they tested positive for COVID-19 after boarding in Rostok, Germany, on July 22. The infected crew members have been taken off the two ships since receiving positive results, and the remaining crew members are secluded on board waiting for another round of test results, Roger Frizzell, spokesperson for Carnival Corp., parent to AIDA Cruises, told USA TODAY.

The ships are still expected to depart in August on their first voyages since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. "The crew on board these two ships have already tested negative twice, so the additional testing is purely precautionary," Frizzell explained. The ships are "not under quarantine," according to the line, but crew members still on board will not be allowed to go ashore.

The 10 positive cases are not related to onboard activities, the cruise line said in a release provided by Frizzell, who explained that all crew members were tested before flying to the embarkation area and before getting on board but that they waited for the second test results in seclusion on the ship before learning that they tested positive.

– Morgan Hines

National union supports teacher strikes if schools' reopening plans aren't safe enough

One of the nation's largest teachers' unions is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

The American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.7 million school employees, issued a resolution on Tuesday saying it will support any local chapter that decides to strike over reopening plans.

In providing its blessing, the union is also offering local chapters access to its financial and legal resources as they navigate a return to the classroom.

Although the measure says strikes should be considered only as a "last resort," it lists conditions the organization wants met for schools to reopen. It says buildings should reopen only in areas with lower virus rates, and only if schools require masks, update ventilation systems and make changes to space students apart.

– The Associated Press

Herman Cain remains hospitalized on oxygen a month after being admitted

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain remains hospitalized for COVID-19 after being admitted nearly one month ago.

An update to his Twitter account on Monday announced the 74-year-old "is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong."

"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it," a following tweet continued, with another thanking supporters for their prayers. "He really is getting better, which means it is working," the posts concluded.

– Savannah Behrmann

Doctors urge Americans to not skip cancer screenings

More than a third of Americans have missed cancer screenings because of COVID-19, concerning health experts who warn this could be another fatal consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prevent Cancer Foundation released survey results of more than 1,000 respondents that found about 35% of Americans have missed routine cancer screenings due to COVID-19 fears. And 43% have missed medical appointments.

"People should understand that they are more likely to die from cancer that has progressed as they sit at home to prevent COVID-19 ... than they are to die from COVID-19," said Dr. Therese Bevers, medical director of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

– Adrianna Rodriguez

ACT site crashes, delays registration for exam

Parents and students who have dealt with repeated cancellations of the ACT college-entrance exam because of the coronavirus found more frustration Monday and Tuesday when they tried to register for upcoming tests.

ACT opened registration for September and October tests Monday, but shut down its registration site shortly after opening it "due to high demand," according to a statement from the organization posted on Twitter. The testing group said it would have an update on Tuesday, only to move the announcement to Wednesday at noon Central Time.

Parents were not pleased. "Tests cancelled in April, June and July; non-functioning website on Fall test registration day," Deidre Appel tweeted at the ACT account. "You’re messing with children’s lives!"

– Elinor Aspegren

Two more JetBlue employees die

JetBlue revealed Tuesday that two of its employees in Florida died of COVID-19 complications July 16, bringing to eight the number of known workers from the airline killed by the disease.

"Losing two beloved members of our JetBlue family on the same day is a painful reminder of this pandemic’s reach and severity,'' CEO Robin Hayes said at the start of JetBlue's earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts and reporters.

Hayes paid his respects to Brittney Jones, an airport operations employee, and Orlando Tavarez, a quality control inspector. Both were most recently based in Fort Lauderdale. On a similar call in May, Hayes had asked for a moment of silence for six JetBlue employees killed by the virus. Most airlines have not publicly revealed the names of workers who died because of COVID-19, and Hayes' gestures have drawn praise.

– Dawn Gilbertson

