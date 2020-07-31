Coronavirus updates: US records over 67,000 new cases in a single day

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 673,000 people worldwide.

Over 17.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with nearly 4.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 152,055 deaths.

Latest headlines:

US records over 67,000 new cases in a single day Total cases in US near 4.5 million

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

5:39 a.m.: South Africa reports more than 11,000 new cases overnight

South Africa's health ministry said there were 11,046 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the country on Thursday.

That brings the national total to 482,169, including 7,812 deaths, according to data released early Friday morning by the South Africa's National Department of Health.

PHOTO: Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment sanitize each other after a burial at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 28, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters) More

The latest daily caseload is just under the country's record set on July 9, when nearly 13,500 new cases were identified in a 24-hour reporting period.

South Africa has the fifth-highest number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the world, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The country also accounts for well over half the total number of cases in Africa.

4:27 a.m.: US records over 67,000 new cases in a single day

More than 67,600 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Thursday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is under the country's record set on July 16, when more than 77,000 new cases were identified in a 24-hour reporting period.

PHOTO: A volunteer dressed in personal protective equipment gestures to a driver in line at a COVID-19 testing site in the Panoramic City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 30, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images) More

A total of 4,494,601 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 152,055 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country's cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

Many states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- including Arizona, California and Florida -- reporting daily records.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Coronavirus updates: US records over 67,000 new cases in a single day originally appeared on abcnews.go.com