Coronavirus updates: US records under 50,000 new cases for 2nd straight day

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 693,000 people worldwide.

Over 18.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.7 million diagnosed cases and at least 155,469 deaths.

Latest headlines:

US records under 50,000 new cases for 2nd straight day Russia records lowest daily increase in cases since April

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

5:05 a.m.: Russia reports lowest daily increase in cases since April

Russia reported 5,159 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its lowest day-to-day increase since April 23.

The country's coronavirus response headquarters also recorded 144 additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, another 7,878 patients had recovered from the disease.

PHOTO: People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against the novel coronavirus come through passages equipped with disinfectant sprays at a shopping mall entrance in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 3, 2020. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Overall, Russia has reported 861,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,351 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The country has the fourth-highest number of diagnosed cases in the world, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

3:24 a.m.: US records under 50,000 new cases for 2nd straight day

More than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Monday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Story continues

It's the second straight day that the daily caseload is under 50,000 -- a low that the country hasn't seen for weeks. The latest day-to-day increase is also down from the country's peak of 77,000 new cases, identified on July 16.

A total of 4,717,568 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 155,469 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

PHOTO: A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John's Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles, California, on July 24, 2020. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country's cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

Many states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- including Arizona, California and Florida -- reporting daily records.

However, an internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows an 8.8% decrease in new cases across the United States over the last week compared with the previous week.

That same seven-day span saw a 24% increase in deaths, according to the memo obtained by ABC News.

ABC News' Alina Lobzina and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Coronavirus updates: US records under 50,000 new cases for 2nd straight day originally appeared on abcnews.go.com