Coronavirus updates: US reports over 67,000 new cases as total tops 4.5 million

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 679,000 people worldwide.

Over 17.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 153,314 deaths.

Latest headlines:

US reports over 67,000 new cases as total tops 4.5 million

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

4:07 a.m.: US reports over 67,000 new cases as total tops 4.5 million

Just over 67,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Friday, bringing the nationwide count soaring past 4.5 million, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is under the country's record set on July 16, when more than 77,000 new cases were identified in a 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 4,562,171 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 153,314 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

PHOTO: Medics transfer a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance outside of Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital where COVID-19 patients are treated in Coral Gables near Miami, Florida, on July 30, 2020. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images) More

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country's cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

Many states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- including Arizona, California and Florida -- reporting daily records.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Coronavirus updates: US reports over 67,000 new cases as total tops 4.5 million originally appeared on abcnews.go.com