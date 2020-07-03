Heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the U.S. recorded 52,291 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, surpassing Wednesday's record of 50,655, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 cases rise in 40 of 50 states over past two weeks.

It's the largest single-day total in the U.S. since the pandemic began six months ago.

For the holiday weekend, many in New Jersey are flocking to the Jersey Shore. Boardwalks, outdoor dining, fireworks displays, water parks, amusement rides and casinos will also be open at some capacity this weekend.

That won't be the case across some areas of Southern California, where Los Angeles and Ventura counties have closed beaches, and in Florida, where several counties including Broward and Palm Beach have done the same.

Starting noon Friday, face masks will be required in public in Texas counties with at least 20 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Florida set a new record, adding 10,109 new cases.

Here are some recent developments:

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, a surge that has more than offset massive and persistent layoffs. The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May, the Labor Department said Thursday.

There is increasing evidence that a specific mutation allows the virus to be more contagious, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. Fauci said there is no connection to patient outcomes yet and acknowledged virologists are still working to understand the mutation. “It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible,” he said.

The city of Dallas will distribute $500,000 in funding to help immigrant families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple has temporarily reclosed 77 stores throughout the country as cases spike.

Florida added 10,109 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a new record. It marks the ninth consecutive day that at least 5,000 new cases have been counted, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is now 169,106.

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. The 74-year-old tested positive on Monday.

📈Today's stats: Since the pandemic began six months ago, the U.S. has seen more than 2.7 million cases and more than 128,000 deaths. Globally, there have been more than 10.8 million cases and over 521,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

📰 What we're reading: While the CDC says face shields should not be worn to replace a cloth mask, more and more people are turning to them for additional protection. Here's where you can buy them.

India nears third worst-hit country after another record high of daily cases

India reported another single-day record high of new coronavirus cases Friday while its monuments, including the Taj Mahal, are set to reopen for tourists next week.

The 20,903 new cases took the national total to 625,544. The Health Ministry also reported another 379 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 18,213.

With the current rate of infections, India is expected to surpass Russia’s 660,000 cases in the coming days and become the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. It has the eighth-most fatalities in the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

After a strict two-month lockdown, India has eased restrictions across most of the country — except for the highest-risk areas. The Culture Ministry decided to reopen all monuments Monday with a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory masks.

Dallas plans to distribute $500K to immigrant families affected by COVID-19

As coronavirus cases spike in Texas, the city of Dallas will distribute $500,000 in funding to nonprofit organizations that support immigrant families. The city's Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs teamed up with the Open Society Foundations to establish a fund.

Officials will work with local non-profits who help immigrants communities to distribute the funds. Families who are ineligible for federal COVID-19 relief programs will be prioritized.

“Immigrants have played a key role in driving Dallas’ economic growth. And they haven’t stopped working throughout the COVID crisis,” Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard said in a news release. “They are this city’s essential workers."

The non-profits will also collect non-identifying information to "inform future emergency response for Dallas’ immigrant residents," according to the release. City officials say they hope this program attracts additional funding from private individuals and foundations.

New York county issued subpoenas to partygoers for coronavirus contact tracing

Health officials in one New York County issued subpoenas to eight people after they refused to cooperate in the contact tracing of the coronavirus cluster tied to a party.

It worked: All eight partygoers responded to the subpoenas, avoiding possible fines of $2,000 per day from Rockland County, the first known county in the state to resort to legal action amid this public health emergency.

The party in mid-June was hosted by someone who was sick with coronavirus at the time, Rockland County Executive Ed Day told USA TODAY on Thursday. The host was symptomatic but held the party anyway, which included 50 to 100 young adults, Day said.