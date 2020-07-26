Coronavirus updates: A double-whammy of hurricane season and case surge in Texas, Hawaii; no Yankee Stadium pitch for Trump

Texas and Hawaii are coming to grips with two simultaneous natural disasters Sunday: Incoming major storms and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hanna, downgraded to a tropical depression after reaching Texas as a hurricane Saturday, soaked the Gulf Coast with 50 mph winds and rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott said some sheltering would take place in hotel rooms so people could maintain distance and avoid getting infected with the virus. “We cannot allow this hurricane to lead to a more catastrophically deadly event by stoking additional spread of COVID-19 that could lead to fatalities," Abbott said.

In Hawaii, the American Red Cross said many volunteers were staying home ahead of Douglas, complicating relief efforts. Though the hurricane weakened to Category 1 as it approached Hawaii, it was still expected to bring high winds, 5-15 inches of rain and storm surge to the islands.

Hawaii has some of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the nation, but the numbers have been rising in recent weeks. Saturday, the state reported a record-high 73 new confirmed cases.

Here are some significant developments:

New Orleans’ mayor is shutting down the city’s bars because of rising coronavirus numbers, and is also forbidding restaurants from selling alcoholic drinks to go.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in New York is continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the pandemic began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

After testing positive for COVID-19 several times, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he had tested negative.

Beijing partially reopened movie theaters this weekend as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.

Supreme Court rules on social distancing restrictions, saying Nevada can can impose tighter restrictions on churches than casinos.

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has confirmed nearly 4.2 million cases and over 146,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 16.1 million cases and 645,000 deaths, according to data maintained by Johns Hopkins.

Mnuchin: A GOP relief plan is coming Monday

Senate Republicans will introduce a pandemic-relief bill Monday, days before the expiration of benefits meant to soften the economic impact inflicted by the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday.

GOP leaders had hoped to release a stimulus package Thursday but delayed it after the Trump administration requested additional time to review the bill, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Answering questions from Fox News' Chris Wallace about the inability by the administration and GOP-led Senate to come up with a plan after House Democrats unveiled theirs two months ago, Mnuchin said Republicans would soon take action.

"We want to move forward quickly,'' he said. "The bill will be introduced Monday."

No Yankee Stadium first pitch for Trump

President Donald Trump won't be making a pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 after all.

Trump had announced during baseball's delayed Opening Day on Thursday that he would throw out the ceremonial first pitch Aug. 15 when the Yankees host the Red Sox. But Sunday, Trump said on Twitter that he's too busy handling issues related to what he called the "China Virus,'' the economy, etc. “We will make it later in the season!” he added.

After downplaying the coronavirus for months, saying it would "just disappear,'' Trump has been trying to show voters he's taking it seriously by holding briefings and canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Over the weekend, Florida overtook New York as the state with the second-most COVID-19 cases in the nation, behind California.

Storm and virus batter Texas Gulf Coast

It didn't take long for the impact of a major storm to be felt in areas of Texas already battered by the coronavirus.

In Hidalgo County near the Gulf Coast, Dr. Ivan Melendez said he was treating a patient overnight at a hospital when he noticed water pooling on the floor. “I thought, ‘Hey, something’s leaking,’” Melendez said. “The nurse looks at me and says, ‘Look behind you.’ I look and see this water coming and coming and coming down the wall.”

The water was flowing through a vent in the room, which had been retrofitted with a fan to create negative pressure and prevent the virus from spreading through the hospital.