Coronavirus live updates: France and Germany lock down again; stock market battered; Fauci expresses worry

With the coronavirus surging in Europe, the leaders of France and Germany reimposed lockdowns.

Bars, restaurants, theaters and other gathering places will be closed. France will let students continue to attend school, however.

With COVID-19 also on the rise in the U.S., the stock market didn't take well to the news. It plunged more than 900 points, continuing a losing streak that's being blamed on rising virus rates on both continents.

The world of sports wasn't faring any better. The Big 10 football game between Wisconsin and Nebraska this Saturday was canceled after some Badgers tested positive for COVID-19. And the Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field for a celebration and photos with the trophy. He hugged teammates and posed for photos, but didn't keep a mask on the entire time.

More developments:

The White House has listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among the Trump administration's accomplishments. The U.S. breaks records for new coronavirus cases daily.

Workers considering moving to a lower cost-of-living area amid the pandemic could be hit with a massive pay cut.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the U.S. added more than half a million coronavirus cases in a week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

📈Today's numbers: A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Tuesday shows 20 states set records for new cases in a week while three states had a record number of deaths in a week: Nebraska Tennessee and Wyoming. The U.S. has reported more than 8.8 million cases and more than 227,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 44.3 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

Read this: USA TODAY recently checked back in with some of the dozens of Americans who spoke to us earlier this year after losing jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and found that many have edged closer to financial calamity.

Story continues

Colorado adds bonus payment to unemployment checks

Colorado will spend about $168 million to send one-time payments of $375 to thousands of residents who’ve lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday.

An estimated 435,000 people who formerly earned $52,000 a year or less will receive the payments, Polis said in a statement. Recipients will get the payment alongside their regular unemployment benefits.

Polis cited the lack of progress by Congress on a new economic relief package as the reason for the one-time state payments, which he authorized by executive order.

Montana hotel spurns teacher from nearby town due to tribal lockdown

A hotel in Great Falls, Montana, turned away a teacher from a nearby town situated on tribal lands of the Blackfeet Nation, citing the lockdown in place there.

Kevin Kickingwoman, who lives in Browning, tried to check in to the Wingate by Wyndham hotel in Great Falls on Tuesday evening. An employee at the desk allegedly told him the hotel does not serve people from Browning due to the Blackfeet Nation's stay-at-home directive due to coronavirus.

Kevin planned to get back surgery in Great Falls early Wednesday, and his daughter and her mother, who live in Missoula, met him at the hotel.

Larry Gooldy, general manager of the hotel, said the hotel does not accept guests from any state that has a COVID-19 lockdown. The Blackfeet Nation's stay-at-home order, which was recently extended through Nov. 8, exempts certain activities, including leaving the reservation to obtain medical services and groceries, and nowhere in the order does the tribe ask businesses located off the reservation to enforce their directive.

--Nora Mabie, Great Falls Tribune

France, Germany reimpose lockdowns

France announced a full nationwide lockdown for the second time this year and German officials imposed a partial four-week lockdown Wednesday, as governments across Europe sought to stop a fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the second nationwide lockdown will last from midnight Thursday until Dec. 1, but said schools would remain open.

More than half the country’s intensive care units are occupied by COVID-19 patients. French military and commercial planes are ferrying critically ill virus patients to other regions as hospitals fill up.

German officials have agreed to a four-week shutdown of restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and other leisure facilities in a bid to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

The World Health Organization says the European region – which includes Russia, Turkey, Israel and Central Asia, according to its definition – accounted for almost half of the 2.8 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week.

'Not in a good place:' Fauci expresses worry about COVID-19 battle

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. isn't well positioned as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more cases are expected during the winter and holiday season.

“We’re not in a good place,” he said in an interview Wednesday with JAMA Editor in Chief Dr. Howard Bauchner. “The thing that had disturbed me so much is that we never got down to a low baseline after we had a big initial surge.”

The U.S. brought cases down to about 20,000 a day after the initial surge in the spring, Fauci said, but reopening the economy in the summer throttled cases to about 70,000 a day.

Although the country was able to bring down cases to 40,000 a day by the end of summer, he said, they jumped back to about 70,000 cases a day.

“That’s a bad position to be in,” Fauci said. “We should have been way down and we’re not.”

– Adrianna Rodriguez

Dow sheds 943 points as coronavirus cases spike, stimulus talks hit impasse

U.S. stocks were battered Wednesday, deepening this week’s losses as countries tighten precautions to try to stem rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 943 points, closing at 26,519, adding to recent declines.

The S&P 500 shed 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.7%. The declines were led by losses in companies that would benefit from the economy reopening, including airline and cruise liners.

Optimism that the pandemic may have been brought somewhat under control has dissipated as infections continue to rise in the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world. Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they’re increasingly acknowledging it won’t happen anytime soon. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has left market players wary.

– Jessica Menton

This small European nation has one of the biggest COVID-19 problems

The European nation being hit hardest by the coronavirus isn't one that's always in the headlines.

Not Germany. Not France. Not the Netherlands. It's Belgium, which is sandwiched between all three of those nations.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Belgium had the highest 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 citizens, just surpassing the Czech Republic. The rate is 1,390.9 per 100,000 people and nearly 11,000 people.

Smaller Thanksgiving gathering? Restaurants ready to answer the call

With the coronavirus pandemic expected to lead to smaller family holiday gatherings this year, restaurants that do Thanksgiving takeout are answering the call.

One is the Cracker Barrel chain, which will be offering Thanksgiving dinners to go in a smaller size, not just a large one.

The heat-and-serve dinner for four to six diners will be $69.99 and a larger dinner that serves 10 will be $139.99, the chain said. They include turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, rolls, and the choice of sides. The 10-person serving option also includes an entire pumpkin and pecan pie.

"While this season will undoubtedly look different, Cracker Barrel is committed to delivering a safe experience for families to still connect with their loved ones over shared traditions held close to the heart — whether celebrating virtually, at home or in Cracker Barrel stores," said Jennifer Tate, the chain's chief marketing officer.

Smaller holiday celebrations have also led to fears that smaller turkeys will be in higher demand for home chefs, possibly leading to shortages.

– Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal

Why California governor won't reopen Disneyland, other theme parks

Though under intense pressure, California's governor is sticking by tough rules that are preventing the reopening of Disneyland and the state's other large theme parks.

"We, as a state, are going to be driven by data and science," Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday. "And we’re going to be driven by public health first."

The problem is that Orange County, in which Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm are situated, and Los Angeles County, home to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain, aren't showing low enough rates for COVID-19 infections.

The state unveiled its rules last week, a system that led to immediate protests from Disneyland's chief, its union and Orange County officials, who all say the park can operate safely just as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

California classifies its counties in four tiers of coronavirus spread: purple, red, orange and yellow. Purple indicates the highest spread, and yellow the lowest. Orange County, the home of Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, is in the red tier, the second highest. Los Angeles County, the home of Universal Studios Hollywood, is in the purple tier.

– Curtis Tate

Big Ten football game canceled after head coach, players test positive

Wisconsin’s Big Ten football game this Saturday at Nebraska has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff, including head coach Paul Chryst, Badger officials announced Wednesday morning.

The team's test positivity rate for COVID-19 reached a threshold set by the league that requires teams to stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and then reassess the situation. According to Big Ten protocols, instead of rescheduling the game, it will be declared a no contest and will be neither a victory nor a loss for either team.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That includes six players and six staff members, including Chryst. Additional test results are pending.

Chryst is the second Big Ten coach known to contract the coronavirus.

– Jeff Potrykus

Eli Lilly makes deal with US to supply nearly 1M doses of monoclonal antibody

Eli Lilly and Company of Indianapolis announced Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 300,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab for $375 million and up to 650,000 more doses next year.

Interim results from an ongoing study published Wednesday afternoon in the New England Journal of Medicine found the Lilly antibody was safe and effective at keeping people with recently diagnosed mild or moderate COVID-19 out of the hospital.

The company agreed to provide the initial doses within two months of receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Lilly applied for the EUA several weeks ago, the same day President Trump declared he had been “cured” from COVID-19 by a similar drug made by Regeneron.

Preliminary studies suggested that both bamlanivimab and Regeneron’s drug REGN-COV2 could be safe and effective at treating patients suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19, although definitive studies have not yet been completed.

The federal government this week stopped a trial of bamlanivimab in sicker COVID-19 patients, saying that early results suggested it was unlikely to prove effective against the disease. Lilly said it could manufacture up to 1 million doses of bamlanivimab by the end of this year, and substantially more next year, as it brings more manufacturing capacity online.

– Karen Weintraub

US reports more than 500K COVID cases in a week, setting another pandemic record

For first time since the pandemic began, the United States added more than half a million coronavirus cases in a week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

This is the third day in a row the U.S. set a record for how many coronavirus cases it reported over the previous seven days.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 502,828 new coronavirus cases in the previous week. On Monday, the figure was 489,918, and on Sunday the number was 481,519. The previous record from the spring and summer surges was at the end of July with 471,230 cases.

The U.S. has blown past the earlier records by 6.7 percent.

At the latest week's pace, an American tests positive for COVID-19 every 1.2 seconds and dies from the disease every minute and 47 seconds.

– Michael Stucka

SUNY students must provide COVID-19 negative test before leaving for Thanksgiving break

State universities in New York announced Wednesday that students must provide a negative COVID-19 test before leaving campus for Thanksgiving break, according to a statement.

All students in over 64 of SUNY’s colleges and universities, which is more than 140,000 students, must receive a negative test result within 10 days of leaving. Schools are required to submit a plan to test all of their on-campus students within that window by Nov. 5.

“By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students’ families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Most SUNY schools will shut down residential facilities after Thanksgiving break and shift to remote learning.

Wisconsin reports worst day of pandemic yet with 64 deaths

Wisconsin reported its most dismal coronavirus numbers yet Tuesday as state health officials urged residents to leave home only when absolutely necessary and warned the crisis would continue escalating.

The state Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records far above any previous daily counts. The death toll now stands at 1,852.

There were 1,385 people hospitalized due to the virus in Wisconsin, including 339 in intensive care units. Both were all-time highs. Hospitalizations have seen rapid, unimpeded growth for the last five weeks, straining short-staffed health care systems across the state.

"This is no longer a slow-motion disaster," said Gregory Poland, director of the vaccine research group at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "This is a disaster in warp speed. And it's maddening to me as a physician because a whole lot of people have died and are dying."

– Sophie Carson, Alison Dirr and Mark Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID test

Minutes after the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their first World Series title since 1988, Major League Baseball announced that third baseman Justin Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox broke the news on the postgame show following the Dodgers 3-1 win in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Turner's positive test was confirmed by commissioner Rob Manfred.

"Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive," Manfred said. "We learned during the game. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

However, Turner returned to the field during the celebration for a photo and was hugging fellow players. He didn't wear a mask the entire time he was on the field.

MLB had not reported a positive test in 57 days, and there was a soft bubble in place for the World Series.

– Jesse Yomtov

University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID-19 testing site in Seattle on Oct. 23.

White House science office lists 'ending the COVID-19 pandemic' as accomplishment

The White House’s science policy office on Tuesday listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among the Trump administration's first-term accomplishments, as the U.S. breaks records for new coronavirus cases daily.

A press release from the Office of Science and Technology Policy lists the "decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease” as a success.

However, the disease has not been defeated, and the White House has signaled they are not going to be able to control it before a vaccine is available.

The U.S. has reported 489,769 COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. It's another record high since July when the nation saw a peak in cases.

– Savannah Behrmann

Moving during COVID-19 pandemic could come with a massive pay cut

Though workers may no longer need to put up with tight spaces and high costs to land top work opportunities because of the pandemic, moving from the nation's hottest job markets could cost them as much as 30%, according to new research Glassdoor shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Whether they are decamping for a new job or signing on remotely for their current company, where employees clock in will increasingly determine how much they take home, Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain told USA TODAY.

“Traditionally, wages almost never fall, but we are in an environment where I am basically predicting that wages will fall for a lot of jobs,” Chamberlain said. “The reason wages never fall is that workers never do things like this. They never pick up and move to radically different cities en masse.”

– Jessica Guynn

COVID-19 resources from USA TODAY

In your inbox: Stay up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic from the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for the daily Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

Tips for coping: Every Saturday and Tuesday we'll be in your inbox, offering you a virtual hug and a little bit of solace in these difficult times. Sign up for Staying Apart, Together.

On Facebook: A lot is still unknown about the coronavirus. But what we do know, we're sharing with you. Join our Facebook group, Coronavirus Watch, to receive daily updates in your feed and chat with others in the community about COVID-19.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Justin Turner positive at World Series; Wisconsin cases up