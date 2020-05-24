Coronavirus updates: Wuhan lab director calls virus leak claims ‘pure fabrication’

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 342,000 people worldwide.

Over 5.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with more than 1.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 97,087 deaths.

PHOTO: Nurses clean personal protective equipment (PPE) after being part of a team that performed a procedure on a coronavirus COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 2020 in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) More

Today's biggest developments:

US nears 100,000 deaths Wuhan lab director calls virus leak claims ‘pure fabrication’ Michigan and Missouri announce change in reporting of COVID-19 testing data Brazil passes Russia, now has second most confirmed cases globally Scientist claims COVID-19 'disappearing' so fast, Oxford vaccine has 'only 50% chance of working'

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

6:15 a.m.: Scientist claims COVID-19 'disappearing' so fast, Oxford vaccine has 'only 50% chance of working'

The professor co-leading the vaccine development says the virus is disappearing so quickly in Britain, the vaccine trial being run by Oxford University only has a 50% chance of success.

The trial depends on having enough vaccinated people to essentially go out into the wild and catch the virus in order for the vaccine to be tested.

Earlier in the year when the infection rate was much higher, researchers expected an 80% chance of an effective vaccine. That’s now dropped to 50% according to Professor Adrian Hill.

"It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time", Hill told the Telegraph newspaper in the U.K. "At the moment, there's a 50% chance that we get no result at all."

The experimental vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is one of the front-runners in the global race to provide protection against the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill's team began early-stage human trials of the vaccine in April, making it one of only a handful to have reached that milestone.

6:00 a.m.: Brazil passes Russia, now has second most confirmed cases globally

Brazil has now surpassed Russia with a total number of confirmed cases standing at 347, 398. That's up 16,508 from the previous figure, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia on Sunday reported their updated figure at a total of 344,481.

Brazil now stands as having the second most confirmed cases globally, with the current number likely to rise even higher once newer figures are reported.

4:51 a.m.: Michigan and Missouri announce change in reporting of COVID-19 testing data

The state of Michigan announced that they would be changing the way they report COVID-19 testing data by separating the results of diagnostic tests and serology tests.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that "the change makes the data more accurate and relevant as the state continues to expand diagnostic testing to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19. The update to the website separates out the results of two different types of tests – serology and diagnostic. Michigan – along with some other states – has not separated data for diagnostic and serology tests. Data on serology testing – also known as antibody testing – is separated from the other testing numbers. Currently, serology testing can be used to help determine whether someone has ever had COVID-19, while traditional viral diagnostic tests determine if someone has active disease."

"Diagnostic tests are most helpful in tracking the spread of COVID-19 since they can show the number of people who currently have the COVID-19 virus. Serology tests are still being studied regarding their utility. They are currently most helpful in understanding how much a community may have been exposed to the disease. However, it is unknown if the presence of an antibody truly means someone is immune to COVID-19, and if so, for how long. Results of antibody tests should not change decisions on whether an individual should return to work, or if they should quarantine based on exposure to someone with the disease. Approximately 12 percent of Michigan’s tests overall have been serology tests; about 60 percent of those have been from the past nine days," the statement read.