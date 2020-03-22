As the coronavirus upends the 2020 race, Biden seeks to offer a possible presidency preview

Former Vice President former vice president Joe Biden appeared well on his way to the Democratic presidential nomination in the weeks before the COVID-19 virus essentially ground the party’s nominating contest to a screeching halt for the next few weeks amid postponed primaries.

However, the pandemic has also presented an opportunity for the former vice president to demonstrate the type of leadership he’s promised he would provide to voters for nearly a year with actions that preview a possible President Biden.

“I find myself, literally on the phone with my key advisors, medical advisors and economic advisors literally four or five hours a day, going through detailed memoranda on what we should be doing,” Biden said on a call for press Friday afternoon.

“My whole focus has basically been, how we deal with this crisis. And quite frankly, thus far has been less about how we campaign or make stark differences between the president and I. I think some are just self-evident, but the bottom line is that...my whole rationality here is to make sure that we focus on the urgent need of the American people,” Biden continued.

Biden’s campaign is now navigating how to take the leadership mantle on amid the global crisis, without the power and gravitas that comes with the title of ‘Commander in Chief -- a fact Trump’s election campaign is happy to point out.

“The President is leading an unprecedented mobilization of America against the coronavirus and all Joe Biden can offer is ineffective partisan sniping from the sidelines,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

For his part, Biden says he's been dealing with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer "regularly," amid the crisis, and has connected with some state and local officials as well. The former vice president has also not been shy about his contempt for Trump’s response, excoriating the president for his over-promises to the American people.

“President Trump, stop saying false things, will ya? People are worried, they're really frightened. And when these things don't come through you just exacerbate their concerns. Stop saying false things that make you sound like a hero, and start putting the full weight in the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments,” Biden said Friday.

All of this comes after two days without public events with Biden, and at a natural ‘reset’ point in the race: Biden has won 1,080 of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination, according to ABC News’ delegate count--effectively ending any viable path to the nomination for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But it also comes as the campaign is reimagining what the next several weeks will look like with remote campaigning.

PHOTO: Lally Doerrer, left, and neighbors Douglas and Marlene Groll, watch Joe Biden during his Illinois virtual town hall, in her living room Friday, March 13, 2020, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP, FILE) More

Working behind the scenes

The former vice president has been working from Wilmington, Delaware, spending his time on calls with staff, receiving policy briefings, and connecting with political endorsers and supporters over the past few days. On a call with reporters Friday afternoon, Biden said he was spending four to five hours on the phone with his economic and medical advisors, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) about how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I'm having constant telephone conferences. A few staff show up and we're following the CDC guidelines: people are coming in with masks on and wearing gloves and so on,” Biden said of the precautions he and his team are taking as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United State continued to rise.

The campaign’s goal, according to a senior Biden aide, is to not only to provide information for the general public on the virus, but also hold the Trump administration to account and provide the leadership to convince voters to vote for Biden come November.