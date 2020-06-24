Coronavirus: US cases at highest level for two months

New Covid-19 cases in the US have risen to their highest level in two months, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

On Tuesday the US reported 34,700 new cases - the third highest daily tally since the US outbreak began, according to AP news agency.

Some southern and western states have been reporting record numbers of cases.

On Wednesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would quarantine people coming from hard-hit states.

Currently, those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, the governor of New York state Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

"This is a smart thing to do," New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy said.

"We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round."

Health officials say the coming weeks will be crucial to stem the outbreaks.

On Tuesday America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told lawmakers there was "a disturbing surge of infection" and "increased community spread" in many southern and western states.

"A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections" in a single day, he said. "That's very troubling to me."

He told Americans to take social distancing measures, saying: "Plan A, don't go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask."

Graphic shows cases rising in the US

The US has recorded more than 2.3 million cases of the virus and more than 120,000 deaths.

Which US states are seeing cases surge?

The overall number of infections in the US rose by a quarter last week, with 10 states reporting a rise in cases of more than 50%, according to Reuters news agency.

On Wednesday California reported a record 7,149 new confirmed cases, bringing the state's total to 190,222 cases, officials said. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had carried out more than a million tests over the past two weeks, with about 5% coming back positive. Mr Newsom has made wearing a face mask mandatory in public.

Florida also reported a daily record of 5,508 new infections. It brings Florida's total number of confirmed infections to 109,014, with 3,281 deaths. In the absence of a state-wide mask requirement, several cities and towns have issued their own orders mandating masks in public.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,795 new infections, down from the record 3,600 new infections on Tuesday, when President Trump held a campaign rally in the city of Phoenix.

Phoenix's Democratic Mayor Kate Gallego said Mr Trump's event would not be safe and urged him to wear a mask.

Florida passed 100,000 confirmed cases on Monday

But the president, who has so far refused to wear a mask, insisted at the event that the coronavirus "plague" was "going away" and again referred to the virus as the "kung flu", which the White House denies is a racist term.

Arizona officials warn that over 80% of hospital beds are currently being used, and that the healthcare system may be overrun in the coming days or weeks.

In Texas, where record numbers of people have been admitted to hospital for 12 days in a row, a children's hospital in Houston has begun admitting adult virus patients.

Texas Children's Hospital urged the public to "take responsible actions - practice appropriate social distancing, wear a mask or face covering anytime you leave your home".

Both Arizona and Texas were among those states that removed coronavirus restrictions early. Texas has temporarily revoked alcohol licences from several businesses that were breaking social distancing rules.

Arizona on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections

On Tuesday the governor of Washington state, Jay Inslee, ordered all residents to wear face masks in public after confirmed infections rose by more than a third the previous week.

"This is about saving lives. It's about reopening our businesses. And it's about showing respect and care for one another," Mr Inslee said.

Several US states and cities have instructed residents to wear face coverings.

South Carolina, Utah, Mississippi and Louisiana have also seen a surge in caseload and some governors have said they may be forced to announce new lockdown measures.

The European Union is reportedly considering banning US citizens from entering the bloc as it considers how to reopen its external borders.

Some Texas bars reopened on 22 May - but the state has shut some premises down again

What were President Trump's testing comments about?

Dr Fauci and other health experts told Congress on Tuesday that they were never advised by President Donald Trump to "slow down" testing and said they planned to increase testing.

Their comments come after Mr Trump told a weekend rally in Oklahoma that he had asked his team to do less testing to help keep official case counts down.

The White House has said the president's comment was "in jest". But on Tuesday the president appeared to contradict that, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

What else did US health experts say?

Brett Giroir, the health department assistant secretary who oversees US diagnostic capacity, told lawmakers he expected the US would be able to conduct 40 to 50 million tests per month by autumn.

CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield called testing "a critical underpinning of our response", but said social distancing measures were more effective at keeping the virus from spreading.

Dr Redfield also called on all Americans to get a flu jab this year, saying the public must "embrace flu vaccinations with confidence".

"This single act will save lives," he added.

Graphic shows where cases are rising

Dr Fauci added that he was "cautiously optimistic" a vaccine might be ready by the end of 2020. He said it was a matter of "when and not if" the vaccine is ready, but added that it "might take some time".

Drug company Moderna has plans "to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial as early as July 2020, pending positive results from this Phase 2 trial", he said.

Dr Fauci also defended his decision not to warn Americans to start wearing masks earlier, saying it was due to a scarcity at the time of personal protective equipment, or PPE, which was needed for healthcare providers.

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
  • Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'
    Yahoo News

    Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'

    Amid protests over the killings of Black citizens that have lasted almost a month, President Trump retweeted videos of Black men attacking white victims in separate incidents — one of which occurred last year — while wondering why they did not spark protests like the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in May by a Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, and the protests that ensued were directed at official acts of brutality against Black people, or those specifically motivated by racism, not random episodes of violence.

  • US police reform on the brink as key Democrats deal a blow to Senate Republican proposal
    The Independent

    US police reform on the brink as key Democrats deal a blow to Senate Republican proposal

    Democratic Senate bellwethers on policing reform have thrown down the gauntlet, announcing they will oppose the Republican majority's proposed legislation scheduled for a procedural vote on Wednesday. "This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a letter on Tuesday. Mr Booker and Ms Harris, the only two black Senate Democrats, have been leading voices on criminal justice and policing reform in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and other black people who have died in altercations with police this summer.

  • Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State
    National Review

    Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State

    Governor Greg Abbott warned Monday that the coronavirus is now spreading in Texas at an “unacceptable rate” and pleaded with residents to wear masks in public and continue practicing social distancing. “To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott said at a news briefing. Texas has seen more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week and on Friday recorded a one-day record of 4,600 new positive cases.

  • A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol licenses for not following coronavirus protocols
    USA TODAY

    A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol licenses for not following coronavirus protocols

    The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the alcohol licenses of a dozen bars in Texas for not following coronavirus protocols. The TABC started conducting undercover inspections of bars Friday to learn whether they were following guidelines. The guidelines include an indoor customer capacity of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers, according to a TABC press release.

  • Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges
    Associated Press

    Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges

    Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted Wednesday on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by an international prosecutor probing their actions against ethnic Serbs and others during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia. Because of the indictment, Thaci has postponed his trip to Washington, where he was to meet Saturday for talks at the White House with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office.

  • Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff kowtows to the mob in pulling his endorsement of Jackie Lacey
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff kowtows to the mob in pulling his endorsement of Jackie Lacey

    To the editor: As a registered Democrat of many years, I am flabbergasted by the spectacle of party leaders like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) withdrawing their endorsement of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey. From bail reform to the handling of juvenile cases to increasing her office's focus on mental health treatment instead of jail time, Lacey has made remarkable strides toward the goal of eliminating racial bias in the justice system. The extreme left of the party aims to totally disempower the police by defunding the Los Angeles Police Department and other unrealistic measures.

  • The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot
    Popular Mechanics

    The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot

    Whether you want professional video equipment or a $100 toy, there's a drone out there for you. From Popular Mechanics

  • Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea
    Yahoo News

    Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea

    The first top-four clash of the Premier League restart arrives this Thursday, as Chelsea hosts Manchester City. The Londoners marked their return to action with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday, thanks in no small part to a goal from super sub Christian Pulisic. It's hard to see how any side, even one as brilliant as Liverpool, could be 20 points clear of Pep Guardiola's charges.

  • Putin throws military parade to mark defeat of Germany in WW2 — and declare victory over coronavirus
    NBC News

    Putin throws military parade to mark defeat of Germany in WW2 — and declare victory over coronavirus

    After months of coronavirus-related setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to preside Wednesday over a long-awaited military blowout to celebrate 75 years since Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. The parade will kick off a weeklong nationwide vote on a series of proposed constitutional amendments that, among other things, would reset presidential term limits — allowing Putin, 67, if he so desires, to rule Russia until 2036. In a triumphant address on the eve of the parade, Putin congratulated the nation on "the dignity with which you, the citizens of Russia, have passed through the most dangerous phase of the epidemic."

  • Trump threatens prison time after protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House
    Yahoo News

    Trump threatens prison time after protesters attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House

    President Trump threatened protesters who topple statues with arrest and lengthy prison sentences after a night of protests in front of the White House, in which some demonstrators attempted to tear down a statue of President Andrew Jackson. I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. The statue of Andrew Jackson stands in Lafayette Square, which is located directly across from the White House complex.

  • Safoora Zargar: Bail for pregnant India student blamed for Delhi riots
    BBC

    Safoora Zargar: Bail for pregnant India student blamed for Delhi riots

    An Indian court has granted bail to Safoora Zargar, whose imprisonment on charges of instigating riots had triggered global outrage. Police called her a "key conspirator" in anti-Muslim riots that swept Delhi in February, in which 53 people died. Ms Zargar's family denied the allegations, saying that she had only been a part of protests against a controversial citizenship law.

  • Nadler Plans to Subpoena Barr After Saying He ‘Deserves Impeachment’
    National Review

    Nadler Plans to Subpoena Barr After Saying He ‘Deserves Impeachment’

    House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) confirmed Monday night that his committee was preparing to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr for his testimony, despite saying earlier this month that such a move was unlikely. “We have begun the process to issue that subpoena,” Nadler told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in an interview. On June 2, Nadler shot down the idea of subpoenaing Barr, saying, “I am not going to spend months litigating a subpoena with an Attorney General who has already spent years resisting the courts and legitimate congressional oversight.”

  • The U.S. Navy Just Landed Another Littoral Combat Ship
    The National Interest

    The U.S. Navy Just Landed Another Littoral Combat Ship

    In the world of professional football there had long been a rivalry between the NFL's (formerly) San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the city that is known as "the birthplace of California" is now the home port for the USS Kansas City (LCS 22), the twenty-first Independence-variant littoral combat ship to be commissioned into the U.S. Navy. “I am extremely proud of all the hard work the crew has done to complete the sail around and prepare us to officially join the fleet on commissioning day,” said Cmdr. RJ Zamberlan, Kansas City's commanding officer when the ship arrived in San Diego. LCS 22 was designed and built by Austal USA in collaboration with General Dynamics in Mobile, Alabama.

  • As Confederate Statues Come Down, It's Worth Remembering That the Civil War Wasn't the Only American Conflict Involving Slavery
    Time

    As Confederate Statues Come Down, It's Worth Remembering That the Civil War Wasn't the Only American Conflict Involving Slavery

    The Confederate monuments that are coming down across the United States have once again ignited a generations-old American argument. The worst American war in the nation's history—from the standpoint of casualties, direct costs and indirect consequences—was fought in a vain attempt by the Confederate States to preserve that “peculiar institution.” Now, 155 years later, not only are statues of Confederate leaders being removed in cities from Richmond to New Orleans, Confederate battle flags are being banned at public events and U.S. military bases named after Confederate military leaders face possible name changes.

  • North Korea's Kim suspends military plans against South: KCNA
    AFP

    North Korea's Kim suspends military plans against South: KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suspended plans for military action against the South, state media reported Wednesday in an apparent sudden dialling-down of tensions after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office. In recent weeks, Pyongyang has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of Seoul over anti-North leaflets, which defectors based in the South send across the border -- usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles. Last week it blew up a liaison office on its side of the border that symbolised inter-Korean rapprochement, while its military said it would take multiple measures against the South.

  • Joe Biden faces growing pressure to name a black running mate
    FOX News Videos

    Joe Biden faces growing pressure to name a black running mate

    Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be focused on policy; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

  • Wife of Canadian detained in China speaks out
    Reuters

    Wife of Canadian detained in China speaks out

    The wife of a Canadian arrested in Beijing after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver asked on Tuesday that the Canadian justice minister consider intervening in the Chinese executive's extradition case and releasing her. Michael Kovrig, 48, who was arrested by Chinese authorities in December 2018, was formally charged last week with espionage. His arrest, like that of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor around the same time, is widely believed to be in retaliation for Meng's arrest on U.S. fraud charges.

  • Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico; at least six dead
    NBC News

    Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico; at least six dead

    A strong earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook parts of southern and central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least six people, seriously injuring others and sending thousands into the street. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.4-magnitude quake, which hit at 10:29 a.m. local time, was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state. It was felt throughout south and central Mexico and Guatemala.

  • Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump's use of ‘kung flu,’ months after calling term ‘highly offensive’
    Politico

    Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump's use of ‘kung flu,’ months after calling term ‘highly offensive’

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted to President Donald Trump's use of “kung flu” first by explaining that Trump used the phrase to highlight the origins of the coronavirus in China — and then by suggesting she disagreed with him. Weeks ago, Conway blasted the phrase as "highly offensive." “My reaction is that the president has made very clear he wants everybody to understand, and I think many Americans do understand, that the virus originated in China,” Conway said.

  • US deports ex-paramilitary leader 'Toto' Constant to Haiti
    Associated Press

    US deports ex-paramilitary leader 'Toto' Constant to Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former paramilitary leader Emmanuel Constant was deported from the U.S. on Tuesday and arrested as soon as he landed in Haiti, where he faces murder and torture charges stemming from killings committed during the political upheaval of the 1990s that involved the U.S. government. Constant was among 24 deported migrants who landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the fourth such flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, director of Haiti's migration office. Reed Brody, an attorney for Human Rights Watch known as the “dictator hunter,” told The Associated Press in a phone interview that Constant should be prosecuted somewhere.

  • Seattle will move to dismantle 'Chaz' occupied protest zone, mayor says
    The Guardian

    Seattle will move to dismantle 'Chaz' occupied protest zone, mayor says

    Seattle officials announced on Monday that they would begin to dismantle the six blocks of occupied streets known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or “Chaz”, following two shootings at the site in 48 hours. It is time for us to restore Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill so it can be a vibrant part of the community,” said the Seattle mayor, Jenny Durkan, during a press conference. We can still accommodate people who want to protest peacefully, come there and gather.

  • Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition
    BBC

    Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition

    Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to Nigeria after a building inside the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra was demolished. Mr Akufo-Addo has ordered an investigation, a statement from the Nigerian government said after his call with President Muhammadu Buhari. Armed men reportedly stormed the compound last week and destroyed buildings under construction.

  • US Navy announces intent to ink $10B in contracts for first 2 Columbia subs
    Defense News

    US Navy announces intent to ink $10B in contracts for first 2 Columbia subs

    The U.S. Navy is poised to ink almost $10.4 billion in contracts with General Dynamics Electric Boat to procure the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, which carry more than a dozen nuclear missiles on constant deterrent patrols. The announcement, released by the Defense Department Monday afternoon, detailed an award of $869 million to Electric Boat to complete design work on the subs as part of a contract modification. The announcement also establishes the Navy's intent to award an additional $9.5 billion for the first two hulls, which will happen once Congress officially approves the two-ship buy and appropriates the money.

  • Kosovo president Hashim Thaci charged for crimes against humanity
    The Telegraph

    Kosovo president Hashim Thaci charged for crimes against humanity

    The president of Kosovo has been charged by an international court with war crimes and crimes against humanity, stemming from the tiny Balkan country's war against Serbia in the 1990s. Hashim Thaci, a political leader in the Kosovo Liberation Army, was charged with 10 counts by a special prosecutor based in The Hague. Mr Thaci and nine others are "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders," torture and enforced disappearances, according to prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Court (KSC).

  • India tells Pakistan to cut embassy staff by half, says will do same
    AFP

    India tells Pakistan to cut embassy staff by half, says will do same

    India told Pakistan on Tuesday to slash its embassy staff in New Delhi by half -- saying it would do the same in Islamabad -- as a diplomatic spat continued between the nuclear-armed rivals. The fractious relationship between the neighbours has worsened since New Delhi expelled two Pakistan embassy officials over spying claims in late May. After that, New Delhi accused Islamabad of torturing two Indian diplomats arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in the Pakistani capital.