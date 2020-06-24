Coronavirus: US cases at highest level for two months

New Covid-19 cases in the US have risen to their highest level in two months, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

On Tuesday the US reported 34,700 new cases - the third highest daily tally since the US outbreak began, according to AP news agency.

Some southern and western states have been reporting record numbers of cases.

On Wednesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would quarantine people coming from hard-hit states.

Currently, those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, the governor of New York state Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

"This is a smart thing to do," New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy said.

"We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round."

Health officials say the coming weeks will be crucial to stem the outbreaks.

On Tuesday America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told lawmakers there was "a disturbing surge of infection" and "increased community spread" in many southern and western states.

"A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections" in a single day, he said. "That's very troubling to me."

He told Americans to take social distancing measures, saying: "Plan A, don't go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask."

Graphic shows cases rising in the US

The US has recorded more than 2.3 million cases of the virus and more than 120,000 deaths.

Which US states are seeing cases surge?

The overall number of infections in the US rose by a quarter last week, with 10 states reporting a rise in cases of more than 50%, according to Reuters news agency.

On Wednesday California reported a record 7,149 new confirmed cases, bringing the state's total to 190,222 cases, officials said. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had carried out more than a million tests over the past two weeks, with about 5% coming back positive. Mr Newsom has made wearing a face mask mandatory in public.

Florida also reported a daily record of 5,508 new infections. It brings Florida's total number of confirmed infections to 109,014, with 3,281 deaths. In the absence of a state-wide mask requirement, several cities and towns have issued their own orders mandating masks in public.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,795 new infections, down from the record 3,600 new infections on Tuesday, when President Trump held a campaign rally in the city of Phoenix.

Phoenix's Democratic Mayor Kate Gallego said Mr Trump's event would not be safe and urged him to wear a mask.

Florida passed 100,000 confirmed cases on Monday

But the president, who has so far refused to wear a mask, insisted at the event that the coronavirus "plague" was "going away" and again referred to the virus as the "kung flu", which the White House denies is a racist term.

Arizona officials warn that over 80% of hospital beds are currently being used, and that the healthcare system may be overrun in the coming days or weeks.

In Texas, where record numbers of people have been admitted to hospital for 12 days in a row, a children's hospital in Houston has begun admitting adult virus patients.

Texas Children's Hospital urged the public to "take responsible actions - practice appropriate social distancing, wear a mask or face covering anytime you leave your home".