Coronavirus: US death toll rises to six as Washington state reports more cases

The state of Washington is scrambling to respond after it was revealed six people had now died amid a coronavirus outbreak, triggering anxiety and fear that reverberated across the nation.

As groceries and other stores reported exceptional demand over the weekend as people raced to stock up on essentials, officials declared the Pacific Northwest was now at the centre of the country's biggest health crisis for a generation.

The latest deaths follow recent reports of two other people in the area who have died as doctors in the state believe the virus travelled undetected for several weeks.

Reports of infections of the flu-like respiratory illness have climbed to nearly 80 in the US.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 16 cases, though it presumes another 27 cases will test positive for the virus. Officials anticipate more confirmed cases in the coming days and weeks.

More follows…



