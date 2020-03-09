Coronavirus in US: Head of New York Port Authority tests positive as MTA urges riders to avoid subways if possible

The head of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority has tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus and is being quarantined, along with senior members of his team, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During a news conference on Monday, the governor said Port Authority chief Rick Cotton has “been at the airports obviously when many people have been coming back with the virus”.

The governor confirmed Mr Cotton’s case while noting that he himself “could have been in contact” with the executive director of the major hub located in the heart of New York City.

Confirmed cases of the deadly and mysterious virus in New York meanwhile jumped to 142 on Monday — 37 more than the day prior, as state officials declared a state of emergency during the weekend.

Mr Cuomo added that Mr Cotton will be “working at home” as he remains under quarantine.

The news comes as the World Health Organization warned that the threat of a global pandemic has become “very real” after the coronavirus appeared to take a foothold in many countries in recent weeks.

The virus was believed to have originated in a market in Wuhan, China, from which it derives its name. It’s responsible for more than 3,500 deaths worldwide, with the majority of those occurring in China. Significant outbreaks have also resulted across Asia, Europe and North America.

In a press conference held later in the day by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, officials encouraged New Yorkers to telework if they could and avoid using mass transit when possible.

The officials stressed that “subways remain safe” for travel and that trains are being cleaned on a daily basis, adding: “We will get you where you need to go safely.”

This is a breaking story. More follows…

