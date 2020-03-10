Coronavirus US news - live: New York sets up country's first 'containment zone' as expert warns America will have Italy-like epidemic in weeks

With 761 reported cases and a task force created by Donald Trump to prepare the nation, coronavirus fears have begun to grip the United States as schools cancel classes and officials have urged elderly people to avoid large crowds.



Two New York bus drivers in Nassau County tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. They drive about 80 students between themselves through Long Island, which has encouraged the area to close schools and place people in mandatory quarantine. New York state also set up its first "containment zone" in New Rochelle over an outbreak of at least 108 cases.

Coronavirus concerns have also prompted several members of US Congress to self quarantine after coming into contact with people who were infected, and some politicians have begun to indicate they believe the Capitol building should be shut off to visitors until the growing outbreak has been contained.

So far, 27 people have been killed by the virus, including 23 in Washington, two in California and another two in Florida. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 25 of those 27 cases. Eight people have so-far recovered from the virus, which has sparked a rare national lock down in Italy. The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in the US and across the world encouraged one expert to compare the numbers to Italy, which has seen more than 9,100 cases. The expert anticipates America's epidemic could look like Italy's in nine to 14 days.



Please allow a moment for the live blog to load