Washington could face 60,000 cases unless Trump acts soon, as administration blames slow response on China ‘cover-up’

Coronavirus cases continue to rapidly increase in the US with 1,135 confirmed across the country and at least 37 deaths, and the World Health Organisation has officially declared it a pandemic.

President Trump and his administration faced backlash for its slow response to the novel virus. But one member of the administration, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, claims China initially "covered up" the outbreak, which cost global communities "two months" to respond.

In an attempt to curb fears, Trump is working with lawmakers on a stimulus package to address economic fallout from the virus. Also under consideration is delaying the 15 April tax deadline. House Democrats are revealing their own relief package on Wednesday without consulting lawmakers across the aisle.



Trump called an emergency meeting with health officials to address the growing number of cases. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the pandemic "will get worse". Now the president will be addressing the nation later on Wednesday evening about the coronavirus and what his administration intends to do to combat the spread.

But state officials are taking matters into their own hands when dealing with their individual states. Governor Jay Inslee announced he would be prohibiting any large gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area. Seattle Public Schools also announced it would close starting on Thursday for at least two weeks. Washington state made these decisions over concerns coronavirus cases could rise to 60,000 by mid-May.



Other states have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak by cancelling their own large gatherings. St Patrick's Day parades were cancelled in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Dallas. Also, Washington DC, which announced a state of emergency on Wednesday, released a health advisory imploring the public to avoid large gatherings of 1,000 people or more.



The stock market plummeted again over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow closed the day with a 1,500-point loss, ending its 11-year streak in a bull market.

Italy has made drastic measures in an attempt to curb its own coronavirus outbreak by shuttering all shops besides grocery stores and pharmacies. The country made the decision after it experienced its largest single day jump in cases with 12,462 confirmed and 827 deaths.



