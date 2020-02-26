Coronavirus in US: Trump administration attacked for 'unacceptable' response as San Francisco declares state of emergency

Americans have been warned by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.

“The data over the past week about the spread in other countries has raised our level of concern and expectation that we are going to have community spread here,” Dr Nancy Messonnier, the CDC head of respiratory diseases, told reporters.

Public health officials confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently 57 people in the United States with the virus, with only two instances of person-to-person transference.







Donald Trump’s administration has been criticised for not being more prepared and informed for a potential major outbreak. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “All of the warning lights are flashing bright red. We are staring down a potential pandemic, and the administration has no plan.”

Mitt Romney joined the long list of US politicians airing concerns about a potential pandemic, saying “I’m very disappointed in the degree to which we’ve prepared for a pandemic, both in terms of protective equipment and in terms of medical devices that would help people once they are infected.” Senator Patty Murray called the administration’s handling so far “unacceptable.”

