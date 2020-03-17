Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci, with US president Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, responds to a question at the White House on 16 March 2020: Shawn Thew/EPA

A new poll has found the majority of Americans do not trust Donald Trump to handle the coronavirus outbreak, a day after the president admitted the crisis is “not under control for any place in the world” - a drastic change of tone after he originally dismissed the pandemic as a “hoax” promoted to sink the US economy and discredit him.

The president did not entirely change his act on Monday, however, rating his own performance in response to the disaster at 10 out of 10 – in spite of the heavy criticism he and his administration have received in recent weeks – and offending China by referring to the disease as a “Chinese virus” in a tweet.

The House of Representatives passed an emergency relief package late on Monday, which now moves on to the Senate, as the government seeks $850bn (£704bn) to battle the disaster. Were it to agree the funding with Congress, the deal would constitute the most dramatic stimulus effort seen since the Great Recession of 2009.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load