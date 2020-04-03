Coronavirus: US tourist towns telling visitors to stay away

The US state of New Hampshire, with its mountains, lakes and foliage, is used to being a tourist destination for urbanites from nearby Boston and New York. But as out-of-towners flock to their summer homes to escape coronavirus in the cities, locals are begging them to stay away.

It's the start of Mud Season in New Hampshire. The temperature is rising and the snow drifts are melting rapidly leaving piles of dirt and road sand in their place. In normal times tourism would also be on the wane, the last of the spring skiers departing with the winter.

But while the threat of coronavirus has ended commercial tourism in the region, people are still travelling to the state hoping to ride out the pandemic in their holiday homes and take advantage of the region's outdoor activities.

"Don't come to New Hampshire," says Dot Seybold, general manager of OVP Management which oversees the Settlers Green retail centres in North Conway.

"I see it in my own neighbourhood where normally I don't see people in these [holiday] homes except during holidays - and they're all full now. I get it. What would you do for your family? But they're not thinking about our little community and how we will struggle to help people if this thing gets as bad as New York."

Many people seem confused by conflicting advice to get fresh air and exercise while adhering to official orders to stay at home.

The Appalachian Mountain Club said popular locations have been overrun with visitors while other organisations in New Hampshire have reported hundreds of cars with out-of-state license plates crowding parking spots at trail heads. Many facilities and trails have now been closed.

"We're all trying to process this on a day to day basis," says Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"I have a mission to support the business community and keep them viable. This is a challenge during this time. [In mid-March] we sent out a press release inviting people to come and enjoy the outdoors. That was a misstep - but it was done honestly and we corrected it immediately."

At the end of March, New Hampshire had recorded 367 cases of coronavirus and three deaths compared to thousands in New York. With its state slogan "live free or die", New Hampshire is known for its libertarian values and it was the last state in the northeast to officially tell residents to stay at home.

But many businesses were already closing in an effort to slow the rate of infections and discourage visitors. Most businesses - for now - appear to support the economic pain if it means containing the pandemic.

"It's coming, and if you don't stop to flatten the curve it's going to be that much worse," says Danny Rassi, owner of two restaurants - Wicked Fresh and Fire by Wicked Fresh.

"As a business owner who's responsible for multiple people, I can't do it. I can't bring my people in here and put them at risk. It makes it hard but at the end of the day if we all do it, we're all going to be on the same boat economically.

Resorts are expected to be closed through much of the spring and early summer More

Gary Sullivan, owner of the White Mountain Hotel says laying off his staff has been the hardest part of the crisis so far - but he hopes the hotel can reopen in the summer.

"I'm looking at our summer bookings and they're not cancelling. We have strong summer bookings and super strong bookings for the Fall.

"At least [the shutdown] is keeping most people healthy and if people remain healthy, we will remain positive," he says.

Gary Sullivan is still hopeful for the future More