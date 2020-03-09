Coronavirus US: Woman tests positive for virus after traveling from Chicago to St Louis by Amtrak

A 20-year-old woman from Missouri who tested positive for coronavirus traveled from Chicago to St. Louis on an Amtrak train after returning from a trip to Italy on 3 March.





The woman was returning from a study abroad trip to Italy, according to Fox2 Now.





Amtrak released a statement in response.





“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected. Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations."





The woman notified St. Louis County’s coronavirus hotline on 6 March that she’d had a high fever and a cough. She was advised to self-quarantine after she tested positive for the virus.

