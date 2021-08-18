Coronavirus vaccination protester calls Fauci 'fuhrer': 'Your children's children will be subjugated' by 'Nazis'

A four-hour meeting in San Diego on coronavirus vaccine mandates became heated, with one attendee saying the city was opening a "pit of hell."

Some 120 people addressed the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and one unidentified attendee called vaccination proponents Nazis, "with Fauci as fuhrer."

"You are about to open a pit of hell," the man said. "You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. ... Once you get a power, you will never relinquish it."

The San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting tonight featured a litany of deranged anti-vaccers, including Matt Baker. He accused them of violating the Nuremberg Code, called them Nazis with Fauci as Fuhrer, and said “your children and your children’s children will be subjugated.” pic.twitter.com/F9Kx9RHP41 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2021



"Your children and your children's children will be subjugated," he yelled into the microphone. "They will be asked, 'How many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi?' Hail Fauci, hail Fauci, hail Fauci, hail Fauci!"

Many in the crowd can be heard cheering for the man's monologue.

Other attendees delivered speeches, with many challenging the board over coronavirus restrictions and mandates.

"What has happened in San Diego County over the last year and a half is unacceptable," said a community member identified as Melissa O'Connor. "That's why we are speaking up."

Melissa O'Connor calls on both Dr. Wilma Wooten and Supervisor @NathanFletcher to resign.



"What has happened in San Diego County over the last year and half is unacceptable. That's why we are speaking up."



More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/t3JhzpgDvQ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 17, 2021



"I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I'm a threat to public health?" a nurse told the board. "What you're doing is you're creating a healthcare crisis — we already have a nursing shortage."

A registered nurse who resigned from her job over mandatory vaccine requirement.



"I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I'm a threat to public health?"



More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/cjqxbgPqJg — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 18, 2021

