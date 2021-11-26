Coronavirus variant found in Israel

The new coronavirus variant has been detected in Israel. The corruption trial of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues with more high-profile testimony. CBS News radio correspondent Robert Berger joins CBSN from Jerusalem with these and other stories from the nation.

