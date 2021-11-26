Coronavirus variant found in Israel

Associated Press

Homebuilders and other real estate companies are increasingly betting that would-be homebuyers frustrated with a shortage of homes for sale and runaway prices will settle for renting their slice of the American Dream. While individual homeowners and mom-and-pop investors still account for the vast majority of single-family rental homes, homebuilders have stepped up construction this year of new houses being built for rent. While those rental homes accounted for only 5.4% of all single-family housing starts in the third quarter, builders are doubling down on the build-for-rent model, with some already aiming to build more homes for rent for investors or corporate landlords eager to capitalize should potential homeowners continue to struggle to find affordable properties.