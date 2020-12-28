New coronavirus variant in Germany since November - Die Welt

Walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at the nightclub "KitKat-Club", in Berlin
Walk-in COVID-19 testing centre at the nightclub "KitKat-Club", in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain seems to have been present in Germany since November as doctors detected it retrospectively in samples of an older patient who later died, Die Welt daily reported on Monday.

Specialists at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) were able to determine the virus variant B1.1.7 in samples of the patient who had medical preconditions, the newspaper said, citing the regional ministry of health in the state of Lower Saxony.

The Berlin Charite hospital confirmed the initial findings, the report added.

The new coronavirus variant, which has been spreading rapidly in Britain, is thought to be more infectious than other currently circulating variants. Early analysis suggests symptoms from the variant are not more severe.

The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said last week that local authorities had detected the new variant also in an infected person who flew to Frankfurt from Britain on Dec. 20.

The traveller wanted to visit relatives and tested positive upon arrival. The person was picked up from the airport by car by family members and has been isolated at their residence since then.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Richard Chang)

Latest Stories

  • Trump news - live: Biden says transition has hit ‘roadblocks’, as president urged to act on $2k relief checks

    Follow our live blog for all the latest from the White House and beyond

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests Mnuchin, GOP lawmakers reportedly convinced Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill by flattering him Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

    An unidentified group of U.S.-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported Monday, in a step that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against the coronavirus. It quoted the chief of the country's Red Crescent Society as saying he expects the vaccine created by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to be imported by Jan. 19 “based on coordination with a group of benefactors in the U.S." Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected over 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000.

  • Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria

    Turkey said on Sunday its military killed 15 militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it said was preparing to carry out an attack in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies. In an offensive last year dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Turkey seized a 120-km (75-mile) stretch of border territory in northeast Syria from the YPG, which it considers a terrorist organisation linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests Mnuchin, GOP lawmakers reportedly convinced Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill by flattering him

  • Bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me'

    It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbors. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister meaning behind his neighbor's smiling remark that the city and the rest of the world would never forget him. Laude told The Associated Press on Monday that he was speechless when he learned that authorities identified his 63-year-old neighbor, Anthony Quinn Warner, as the man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.

  • Bangladesh set to move second batch of Rohingya refugees to remote island: officials

    Bangladesh is set to move a second batch of Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar to the remote island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal this month, officials said on Sunday, despite calls by rights groups not to carry out further relocations. Around 1,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar, will be moved to the island in the next few days after Bangladesh relocated more than 1,600 early this month, two officials with the direct knowledge of the matter said.

  • Disney employee, 33, says she got Covid vaccine – as hospital admits giving doses to non-healthcare workers

    Disney employee says in a now-removed Facebook post that husband’s aunt was a ‘big deal’ at Los Angeles hospital

  • Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years over Wuhan coronavirus reports

    A Chinese court sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison on Monday for her uncensored reports from Wuhan during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Zhang Zhan, 37, appeared in court in Shanghai in a wheelchair because of her deteriorating health. She began a hunger strike in late June to protest her detention, and has been subjected to force-feeding through a nasal tube, according to her lawyers. Ms Zhang was found guilty of picking quarrels and provoking trouble after a brief hearing, according to one of her defence lawyers, Ren Quanniu. She had faced up to five years on the charge, which authorities regularly use to detain activists and other dissidents. “She said when I visited her (last week): ‘If they give me a heavy sentence then I will refuse food until the very end.’ ... She thinks she will die in prison,” Mr Ren told the AFP news agency. “It’s an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment,” he added. Ms Zhang, a former lawyer, travelled 500 miles from Shanghai to Wuhan in early February to see for herself what was going on at the epicentre of the coronavirus. She was a source of uncensored first-hand information amid tightly controlled state media reports on the virus. She chronicled the chaotic early stages and residents’ experiences. She posted reports and livestreamed scenes from the city on WeChat, Facebook and Twitter, including evidence of crematoriums operating at midnight as the death toll rose. She also reported on authorities’ harassment of victims’ family members and detentions of other citizen journalists. She disappeared in mid-May, and was later accused of spreading false information, giving interviews to foreign media, disrupting public order and “maliciously manipulating” the outbreak. In June, she began a hunger strike to protest her detention. Earlier this month, one of her lawyers said that she was forced to wear a belt 24 hours a day that restrains her hands to stop her from pulling feeding tubes out, and needs assistance going to the bathroom. The ruling Communist Party controls the media in China, and seeks to censor information it doesn’t want getting out. In the early stages of the outbreak, authorities punished several Wuhan doctors for “rumour-mongering” after they alerted friends of a mysterious pneumonia circulating in the city. The best known of these, Li Wenliang, later died of Covid-19. Chinese authorities have detained a number of activists and citizen journalists who reported on the outbreak. While some have been released, others remain in detention or their whereabouts unknown. Since the beginning of December, authorities have detained more activists and journalists “without providing any credible information to suggest that these individuals have committed legally recognizable offenses,” Human Rights Watch said on Saturday. It called on authorities to “drop all baseless charges and immediately and unconditionally release those wrongfully held.” Following early missteps and accusations of covering up the initial outbreak, China has since brought Covid-19 largely under control within its borders. Chinese authorities insist that they responded promptly during its critical first weeks, and bought time for the rest of the world to prepare. State media have credited China’s success in reining in the virus to President Xi Jinping’s leadership, and pushed theories that the virus may have been circulating outside China before the outbreak in Wuhan. However, the government has obstructed efforts for any independent investigation into the source of the virus, which has now infected more than 80 million people around the world and killed almost 1.8 million. A team from the World Health Organisation is due to travel to Wuhan next month to investigate.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election Congress is 'laughing' at Trump's 'bizarre, embarrassing' COVID-19 relief capitulation, Politico suggests Mnuchin, GOP lawmakers reportedly convinced Trump to sign COVID-19 relief bill by flattering him

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

    Some 1,000 girls from religious minorities in Pakistan are forced to convert to Islam each year, according to reporting by the AP.

  • Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine - Kremlin

    Russia's president Vladimir Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state TV channel on Sunday. Russia launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine earlier in December, starting with the most vulnerable groups in Moscow. People over the age of 60 may begin to apply for shots on Monday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his website on Sunday, the day after the Russian health ministry said the vaccine was approved for use by elderly people after a separate trial.

  • A Cheerleader's Vulgar Message Prompts a First Amendment Showdown

    WASHINGTON -- It was a Saturday in the spring of 2017, and a ninth grade student in Pennsylvania was having a bad day. She had just learned that she had failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad and would remain on junior varsity.The student expressed her frustration on social media, sending a message on Snapchat to about 250 friends. The message included an image of the student and a friend with their middle fingers raised, along with text expressing a similar sentiment. Using a curse word four times, the student expressed her dissatisfaction with "school," "softball," "cheer" and "everything."Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesThough Snapchat messages are ephemeral by design, another student took a screenshot of this one and showed it to her mother, a coach. The school suspended the student from cheerleading for a year, saying the punishment was needed to "avoid chaos" and maintain a "teamlike environment."The student sued the school district, winning a sweeping victory in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Philadelphia. The court said the First Amendment did not allow public schools to punish students for speech outside school grounds.Next month, at its first private conference after the holiday break, the Supreme Court will consider whether to hear the case, Mahanoy Area School District v. BL, No. 20-255. The 3rd Circuit's ruling is in tension with decisions from several other courts, and such splits often invite Supreme Court review.In urging the justices to hear the case, the school district said administrators around the nation needed a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court on their power to discipline students for what they say away from school."The question presented recurs constantly and has become even more urgent as COVID-19 has forced schools to operate online," a brief for the school district said. "Only this court can resolve this threshold First Amendment question bedeviling the nation's nearly 100,000 public schools."Justin Driver, a law professor at Yale and author of "The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court and the Battle for the American Mind," agreed with the school district, to a point."It is difficult to exaggerate the stakes of this constitutional question," he said. But he added that schools had no business telling students what they could say when they were not in school."In the modern era, a tremendous percentage of minors' speech occurs off campus but online," he said. "Judicial decisions that permit schools to regulate off-campus speech that criticizes public schools are antithetical to the First Amendment. Such decisions empower schools to reach into any student's home and declare critical statements verboten, something that should deeply alarm all Americans."The key precedent is from a different era. In 1969, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court allowed students to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War but said disruptive speech, at least on school grounds, could be punished.Making distinctions between what students say on campus and off was easier in 1969, before the rise of social media. These days, most courts have allowed public schools to discipline students for social media posts so long as they are linked to school activities and threaten to disrupt them.A divided three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit took a different approach, announcing that a categorical rule would seem to limit the ability of public schools to address many kinds of disturbing speech by students on social media, including racist threats and cyberbullying.In a concurring opinion, Judge Thomas L. Ambro wrote that he would have ruled for the student on narrower grounds. It would have been enough, he said, to say that her speech was protected by the First Amendment because it did not disrupt school activities. The majority was wrong, he said, to protect all off-campus speech.In a brief urging the Supreme Court to hear the school district's appeal, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association said the line the 3rd Circuit had drawn was too crude."Whether a disruptive or harmful tweet is sent from the school cafeteria or after the student has crossed the street on her walk home, it has the same impact," the brief said. "The 3rd Circuit's formalistic rule renders schools powerless whenever a hateful message is launched from off campus."The student, represented by lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Supreme Court that the First Amendment protected her "colorful expression of frustration, made in an ephemeral Snapchat on her personal social media, on a weekend, off campus, containing no threat or harassment or mention of her school, and that did not cause or threaten any disruption of her school."The brief focused on that last point, and it did not spend much time defending the 3rd Circuit's broader approach.The Supreme Court has a reputation for being protective of First Amendment rights. Chief Justice John Roberts, in an appearance at a law school last year, described himself as "probably the most aggressive defender of the First Amendment on the court now."But the court has been methodically cutting back on students' First Amendment rights since the Tinker decision in 1969. And in the court's last major decision on students' free speech, in 2007, Roberts wrote the majority opinion, siding with a principal who had suspended a student for displaying a banner that said "Bong Hits 4 Jesus."Driver said that suggested a blind spot."There is at least one major area where Chief Justice Roberts' defense of the First Amendment is notably lax: student speech," he said. "I fervently hope that Roberts will regain his fondness for the First Amendment when the court finally resolves this urgent question."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Tory Brexiteers signal they could back deal after claiming victory over European Court of Justice role

    Senior Tory Brexiteers have signalled they could back Boris Johnson's trade deal as they hailed the removal of the European Court of Justice from the UK's affairs as a significant victory. In a boost for the Prime Minister, several of his party's most hardline Eurosceptics told The Telegraph on Saturday night that they were encouraged on first glance of the deal. One said the removal of the ECJ and EU law appeared to deliver on the promises of Vote Leave in 2016 to take back control of the UK's laws, describing it as "huge". It came as members of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs on Saturday began combing through the 1,246 page document, formally known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The group has convened a self-styled "star chamber" of lawyers led by veteran Eurosceptic MP Sir Bill Cash to examine the text ahead of a Commons vote on Wednesday. The senior Conservative backbencher said No 10 sent him the treaty by courier on Saturday morning and that his team were in "constant communication".

  • Surveillance video shows Nashville Christmas blast

    Anthony Warner, 63, is suspected to have perpetrated the bombing, authorities said on Sunday. Warner perished after his motor home exploded on 2nd Avenue North in Nashville, damaging an AT&T switching center and disrupting mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states. Video obtained by Reuters showed a bright flash of light at the doors of the Nashville Downtown Hostel, before the door is blown in. Officials investigating the blast have said it was too early in the investigation to discuss the suspect's motives.