New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany - govt

FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 "Vaccination-Express" (Impfexpress) train tours through the city in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters.

It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the new variant or whether it made people more ill, according to the report.

"The mutation profile suggests however that we seriously have to consider the possibility that vaccines may not be as effective," it read.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Sarah Marsh, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO calls new strain omicron, 'variant of concern'

    The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting Friday on the new coronavirus strain first identified in South Africa, which it named omicron and labeled a variant of concern (VOC)."Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron," WHO said in a...

  • Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

    More than 50,000 police officers were assaulted while on duty during 2021, organisation says

  • Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

    Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.

  • WHO names new variant of concern 'omicron,' as scientists advise caution

    The World Health Organization on Friday named the new variant "omicron" and called it a "variant of concern."

  • Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic

    A team of archaeologists from the University of Leicester in central England certainly appear to have the golden touch. Nearly a decade on from uncovering the remains of King Richard III under a car park near Leicester Cathedral, the university's archaeological team have unearthed a Roman mosaic featuring the great Greek hero of Achilles in battle with brave Hector during the Trojan War — this time in a farmer's field about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of London. John Thomas, deputy director of University of Leicester Archaeological Services and project manager on the excavations, said the mosaic says a lot about the person who commissioned it in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th century.

  • Skeleton of new dinosaur species discovered in Missouri

    Scientists have discovered the bones of a dinosaur in Missouri, and it’s a new line never uncovered before.

  • Archaeologists Have Discovered the Oldest Jewelry on Record—and It Dates Back 150,000 Years

    The archaeologists unearthed the 33 beads from a cave in Morocco between 2014 and 2018.

  • SpaceX Just Crushed Blue Origin in Court

    It's been seven months since NASA originally awarded its Human Landing System (HLS) contract to SpaceX, a $2.9 billion award to build the spacecraft that will return American astronauts to the moon. For all seven of those months, Blue Origin struggled to seize the contract away from SpaceX, first filing a protest with the Government Accountability Office, and after losing there, taking its case to federal court.

  • Astronomers discovered a planet where a full year is 16 hours long

    Astronomers have discovered a new planet outside our solar system which orbits its star in just 16 hours. The ongoing hunt for planets beyond our solar system has resulted in over 4,000 discoveries of far-off worlds. Some of these new-found planets orbit stars that are thousands of light-years from Earth. The worlds found include Neptune-like … The post Astronomers discovered a planet where a full year is 16 hours long appeared first on BGR.

  • What the archaeological record reveals about epidemics throughout history – and the human response to them

    Dead men do tell tales through their physical remains. AP Photo/Francesco BelliniThe previous pandemics to which people often compare COVID-19 – the influenza pandemic of 1918, the Black Death bubonic plague (1342-1353), the Justinian plague (541-542) – don’t seem that long ago to archaeologists. We’re used to thinking about people who lived many centuries or even millennia ago. Evidence found directly on skeletons shows that infectious diseases have been with us since our beginnings as a specie

  • Blowing up the Death Star would cause an economic crisis (and other reasons employers shouldn't pay off workers' college debt)

    An academic paper found that destroying the Death Star would trigger an economic crisis in “Star Wars'” fictional universe.

  • A 3-foot-long mammoth tusk hidden on the ocean floor could offer clues about the ancient creatures

    Scientists discovered a 3-foot-long tusk roughly 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface. Mammoth fossils rarely wind up there.

  • Why science and engineering need to remind students of forgotten lessons from history

    Lately, there has been a lot of discussion highlighting the need for incorporating social sciences in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines in order to foster creativity, increase empathy and create a better understanding of the human condition among scientists. Unfortunately, however, all this talk hasn’t changed the reality on the ground. As a researcher and teacher in biomedical engineering, looking at the fundamental functions of the human body, I feel that we i

  • Upcoming Moon missions spur the search for new spacesuits

    Nasa has asked the private sector to design new spacesuits that can be used on the Moon.

  • EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

    WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA? It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the variant was linked to an “exponential rise” of cases in the last few days, although experts are still trying to determine if the new variant is actually responsible.

  • With the Virus Still in Charge, Pfizer Can Be Flexible: Here's My Plan

    PFE has created what appears to potentially be the most effective antiviral for those already infected.

  • New Zealand PM Ardern says prepared for new COVID-19 variants

    "All of our planning around COVID, we have built into it the possibility of variants in the future," Ardern said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference. Britain on Thursday drew attention to a newly identified coronavirus variant in South Africa with a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. The discovery of the B.1.1.529 strain, which has more mutations than the highly transmissible Delta variant, prompted Britain to rush in travel restrictions on South Africa and five neighbouring countries.

  • Nasa Dart asteroid spacecraft: Mission to smash into Dimorphos space rock launches

    A spacecraft has started its journey as it aims to deliberately nudge an asteroid off course.

  • BioNTech says it will know vaccine's effectiveness against new variant in two weeks

    BioNTech is studying the new COVID-19 variant that emerged in South Africa and said it will know in two weeks if the vaccine it developed with Pfizer is effective against it, The Financial Times reported. The German company said it is testing the B.1.1.529 variant to determine if its vaccine would have to be reworked, noting the new variant "differs significantly from previously observed variants.""We expect more data from the laboratory tests...

  • ‘Extremely worrying’: UK urged to ‘act now’ and put multiple countries on red list over COVID super variant

    The new variant that has been detected in South Africa and Botswana has experts worried.