Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says. What does that mean?

Katie Camero
·3 min read

Two coronavirus variants first discovered in California have advanced to “variants of concern,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency updated its website Tuesday, adding that the new versions — called B.1.427 and B.1.429 — are more contagious, more capable of evading some COVID-19 therapies, and moderately more resistant to antibodies from both natural infection and vaccination than the original coronavirus strain.

Although concerning, scientists say the virus is doing what it can to survive, and that means regularly changing through mutations, producing new — and expected — variants along the way. Whereas some “emerge and disappear,” others “emerge and persist.”

The increased concern doesn’t mean preventive measures such as hand-washing, physical distancing and mask wearing, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, are no longer fit to protect us, experts say. However, more research is needed to understand how much the vaccines’ effectiveness decreases when put up against the variants from California, and if that decrease matters.

“If we can get enough people vaccinated, we will be able to deal with these variants simply because we won’t have ongoing transmission,” Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious diseases physician at the University of California, San Francisco, told The New York Times.

Still, the variants first discovered in California are less of a concern compared to those that emerged from the U.K. and South Africa, which studies show are 50% more transmissible. The variant from California is 20% more transmissible.

Chiu is the senior author of a non-peer reviewed study posted last week that found the variants from California first emerged around May 2020, making up over 50% of coronavirus cases sequenced by scientists in the state from Sept. 1, 2020, to Jan. 29, 2021.

This translates to an 18% to 24% jump in transmissibility compared to other circulating coronavirus strains, the study says.

The researchers found the variants had two times the viral load — the total amount of virus a person has inside them — than other coronavirus strains and showed a 4- to 6.7-fold decrease in antibodies in recovering COVID-19 patients. Among vaccinated individuals, antibody levels dropped two-fold.

What does ‘variant of concern’ mean?

The CDC says a “variant of concern” is one “for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”

It’s one step higher from a “variant of interest,” which includes some of the same attributes, but differs mostly in that the concerns are based on associations, not evidence. Current variants of interest include two that were discovered in New York, called B.1.526 and B.1.525, as well as one found in Brazil called P.2.

Other variants of concern include B.1.1.7 from the U.K., P.1 from Japan/Brazil and B.1.351 from South Africa, in addition to the the two from California.

Although evidence shows the variants of concern are more contagious and could partially evade COVID-19 therapies and antibodies, they are not yet considered variants “of high consequence.”

These types of variants have “clear evidence that prevention measures or medical countermeasures have significantly reduced effectiveness relative to previously circulating variants,” the CDC says. This means the variants would have the power to significantly evade vaccine effectiveness, resulting in a large number of people getting infected after vaccination or developing severe disease, which the vaccines currently prevent.

No coronavirus variants in the U.S. are of this much concern, the CDC notes.

Recommended Stories

  • Forget about the frenzy over COVID-19 variants, viral evolution is normal

    Vaccines work on more than one part of the immune system and are still likely to stop viral variants.

  • Study finds COVID spread in US more prevalent than known

    A new study suggests COVID-19 infections in the United States were far more widespread than the official count due to the many asymptomatic infections.

  • How to decide when it's safe to dine indoors if you're vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or not vaccinated against COVID-19

    People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can dine indoors without much risk. But unvaccinated and partially vaccinated folks should take care.

  • Surigao del Sur coastal road bypass expected to boost Lianga economy

    The construction of the coastal bypass road in Surigao del Sur is being fast-tracked, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) assured. According Secretary Mark Villar, the 3.06-kilometer bypass road in the town of Lianga is not just another addition to the road network but is also eyed to bolster tourism in the area. “The Lianga Coastal Bypass Road is a major infrastructure project that will increase economic growth in the municipality and boost tourism by making the area a main stopover for foreign and local tourists visiting the various attractions in Surigao del Sur,” Villar ws quoted as saying. Aside from that, the diversion road that motorists can use apart from the busy Surigao-Davao Coastal Road (SDCR) Lianga Section in Barangay Poblacion, the yet-to-be completed project has a 1.34-kilometer coastal wall that will serve as a protective barrier for storm surges. Upon its full completion, motorists and the locals can experience improve the traffic flow along the Poblacion section but is also given a scenic coastal view. Started in 2018, the Lianga Coastal Bypass Road is expected to be finished by end of next year. Photos from Department of Public Works and Highways Also read: DPWH Enchanted River Road Project drives economic growth Ifugao Farmers Benefit from Upgraded Diversion Road Groundworks for Pasacao-Balatan Tourism Coastal Highway now underway

  • Billie Eilish Debuts Blonde New Hairstyle

    Billie Eilish is a blonde! The 19-year-old singer ditched her signature neon green hairstyle and debuted her new look on St. Patrick’s Day, just days after winning the GRAMMY for Record of the Year

  • Pandemic accelerates in half of the Americas, Brazil faces record cases, deaths: PAHO director

    New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths. Brazil is now reporting the highest number of new infections in the region, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

  • COVID-19 reinfection rare, but more common in older people, study finds

    The majority of people who have had COVID-19 are protected from getting it again for at least six months, a study published on Wednesday showed, but older people are more prone to reinfection than younger people. The study, appearing in the Lancet medical journal, found that just 0.65% of patients tested positive a second time for COVID-19 after previously being infected during Denmark's first and second waves. "Our study confirms what a number of others appeared to suggest: reinfection with COVID-19 is rare in younger, healthy people, but the elderly are at greater risk of catching it again," said Steen Ethelberg of Denmark's Statens Serum Institut.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian government halting vaccine exports to UK blamed for supply issues

    10m UK-bound AstraZeneca doses halted due to Indian cases Covid vaccine supply shortage to paralyse UK rollout Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block exports to UK Matthew Lynn: Vaccine fiasco will bring EU to its knees Care home residents put on 'do not resuscitate' orders without consent Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's vaccination efforts will be paralysed from next month because the Indian Government is temporarily holding exports, according to the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, whose company is manufacturing the AstraZeneca vaccine. "It is solely dependent on India and it has nothing to do with the SII. It is to do with the Indian Government allowing more doses to the UK," Mr Poonawalla told The Telegraph, who confirmed that five million doses of the Oxford vaccine had already been delivered to the UK in early March. The second batch of five million further doses that the SII has pledged to the UK will only be delivered once the company was given the green light by New Delhi, which is deliberating how to slow a concerning resurgence in new daily Covid-19 cases, according to a source. In addition to debating whether to implement new localised lockdowns, the Indian Government is considering whether it needs to stockpile more vaccines to expand its vaccination programme which has so far been limited to those over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 with comorbidities. Follow the latest updates below.

  • More States Open Vaccinations to All

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said at The Wall Street Journal’s Executive Membership Series that high school children can get vaccinated by the fall.

  • Ontario's COVID-19 mistake: Third wave started because province went against advice and lifted restrictions, Science Table member says

    A month ago, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table sat with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams where they unveiled modelling data to indicate a third wave would likely hit the province with the more infectious variants of COVID-19 playing a significant role. Rather than continue to hold their lockdown restrictions in place, to the shock of many, including those at the Science Table, Doug Ford’s government went the opposite way and scaled back restrictions. For Dr. Gerald Evans, Chair and Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and member of the Science Table, the lifting of restrictions is yet another indication of the government playing the “hope game” with the pandemic.

  • After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw

    First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can. With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • First baby born with COVID-19 antibodies to vaccinated mother

    At 36 weeks pregnant, a Florida health care worker received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19​ vaccine​. She gave birth three weeks later to a healthy baby girl — with COVID-19 antibodies.

  • Canadian panel changes tack, recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

    The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had said on Mar. 1 that AstraZeneca doses should only be given to those between the ages of 18 and 64 because clinical trials had featured very few people 65 or older. The committee said in a statement there is now real-world evidence from the United Kingdom, which has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 65 and older.

  • What is a derecho? An atmospheric scientist explains these rare but dangerous storm systems

    A derecho moves across central Kansas on July 3, 2005. Jim Reed/Corbis via Getty ImagesThunderstorms are common across North America, especially in warm weather months. About 10% of them become severe, meaning they produce hail 1 inch or greater in diameter, winds gusting in excess of 50 knots (57.5 miles per hour), or a tornado. The U.S. recently has experienced three rarer events: organized lines of thunderstorms with widespread damaging winds, known as derechos. Derechos occur fairly regularly over large parts of the U.S. each year, most commonly from April through August. Dennis Cain/NOAA Derechos occur mainly across the central and eastern U.S., where many locations are affected one to two times per year on average. They can produce significant damage to structures and sometimes cause “blowdowns” of millions of trees. Pennsylvania and New Jersey received the brunt of a derecho on June 3, 2020, that killed four people and left nearly a million without power across the mid-Atlantic region. In the West, derechos are less common, but Colorado – where I serve as state climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center – experienced a rare and powerful derecho on June 6 that generated winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in some locations. And on August 10, a derecho rolled across Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, generating rare “particularly dangerous situation” warnings from forecasters and registering wind gusts as high as 130 miles per hour. Derechos have also been observed and analyzed in many other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and South America. They are an important and active research area in meteorology. Here’s what we know about these unusual storms. A massive derecho in June 2012 developed in northern Illinois and traveled to the mid-Atlantic coast, killing 22 and causing billion to billion in damages. Walls of wind Scientists have long recognized that organized lines of thunderstorms can produce widespread damaging winds. Gustav Hinrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa, analyzed severe winds in the 1870s and 1880s and identified that many destructive storms were produced by straight-line winds rather than by tornadoes, in which winds rotate. Because the word “tornado,” of Spanish origin, was already in common usage, Hinrichs proposed “derecho” – Spanish for “straight ahead” – for damaging windstorms not associated with tornadoes. In 1987, meteorologists defined what qualified as a derecho. They proposed that for a storm system to be classified as a derecho, it had to produce severe winds – 57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater – and those intense winds had to extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports. Derechos are almost always caused by a type of weather system known as a bow echo, which has the shape of an archer’s bow on radar images. These in turn are a specific type of mesoscale convective system, a term that describes large, organized groupings of storms. Researchers are studying whether and how climate change is affecting weather hazards from thunderstorms. Although some aspects of mesoscale convective systems, such as the amount of rainfall they produce, are very likely to change with continued warming, it’s not yet clear how future climate change may affect the likelihood or intensity of derechos. Speeding across the landscape The term “derecho” vaulted into public awareness in June 2012, when one of the most destructive derechos in U.S. history formed in the Midwest and traveled some 700 miles in 12 hours, eventually making a direct impact on the Washington, D.C. area. This event killed 22 people and caused millions of power outages. Top: Radar imagery every two hours, from 1600 UTC 29 June to 0400 UTC 30 June 2012, combined to show the progression of a derecho-producing bow echo across the central and eastern US. Bottom: Severe wind reports for the 29-30 June 2012 derecho, colored by wind speed. Schumacher and Rasmussen, 2020, adapted from Guastini and Bosart 2016, CC BY-ND Only a few recorded derechos had occurred in the western U.S. prior to June 6, 2020. On that day, a line of strong thunderstorms developed in eastern Utah and western Colorado in the late morning. This was unusual in itself, as storms in this region tend to be less organized and occur later in the day. The thunderstorms continued to organize and moved northeastward across the Rocky Mountains. This was even more unusual: Derecho-producing lines of storms are driven by a pool of cold air near the ground, which would typically be disrupted by a mountain range as tall as the Rockies. In this case, the line remained organized. As the line of storms emerged to the east of the mountains, it caused widespread wind damage in the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado. It then strengthened further as it proceeded north-northeastward across eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and the Dakotas. In total there were nearly 350 reports of severe winds, including 44 of 75 miles per hour (about 34 meters per second) or greater. The strongest reported gust was 110 mph at Winter Park ski area in the Colorado Rockies. Of these reports, 95 came from Colorado – by far the most severe wind reports ever from a single thunderstorm system. Animation showing the development and evolution of the 6-7 June 2020 western derecho. Radar reflectivity is shown in the color shading, with National Weather Service warnings shown in the colored outlines (yellow polygons indicate severe thunderstorm warnings). Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Coloradans are accustomed to big weather, including strong winds in the mountains and foothills. Some of these winds are generated by flow down mountain slopes, localized thunderstorm microbursts, or even “bomb cyclones.” Western thunderstorms more commonly produce hailstorms and tornadoes, so it was very unusual to have a broad swath of the state experience damaging straight-line winds that extended from west of the Rockies all the way to the Dakotas. Damage comparable to a hurricane Derechos are challenging to predict. On days when derechos form, it is often uncertain whether any storms will form at all. But if they do, the chance exists for explosive development of intense winds. Forecasters did not anticipate the historic June 2012 derecho until it was already underway. For the western derecho on June 6, 2020, outlooks showed an enhanced potential for severe storms in Nebraska and the Dakotas two to three days in advance. However, the outlooks didn’t highlight the potential for destructive winds farther south in Colorado until the morning that the derecho formed. Once a line of storms has begun to develop, however, the National Weather Service routinely issues highly accurate severe thunderstorm warnings 30 to 60 minutes ahead of the arrival of intense winds, alerting the public to take precautions. Communities, first responders and utilities may have only a few hours to prepare for an oncoming derecho, so it is important to know how to receive severe thunderstorm warnings, such as TV, radio and smartphone alerts, and to take these warnings seriously. Tornadoes and tornado warnings often get the most attention, but lines of severe thunderstorms can also pack a major punch. This is an updated version of an article originally published on June 15, 2020. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Russ Schumacher, Colorado State University. Read more:Why the Great Plains has such epic weather​Tornadoes that strike at night are more deadly and require more effective warning systemsWhat makes the wind? Russ Schumacher receives funding from the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for research on high impact weather, and from the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station for research, education, and outreach related to Colorado's climate.

  • Katie Couric Opens Up About Losing Her First Husband to Stage 4 Colon Cancer

    “Screening wouldn’t have crossed our minds for Jay, when he was diagnosed at 41.”

  • When They Go Royal, We Go High? Michelle Obama Weighs In on Meghan and Harry, Says She's Praying for 'Forgiveness' [Updated]

    It probably goes without saying that Michelle Obama, while one of the realest to ever assume the role of first lady, is perhaps also the most gracious. Granted, though she’s our big sister in our heads, we don’t know Obama personally, but in the face of any number of challenges, undeserved insults, and indignities, she has proven time and time again to be a better person than us, consistently taking the high road, no matter what depths others might sink to. It’s likely why she has outranked Queen Elizabeth II and everyone else as “Most Admired Woman in the World” for several consecutive years now.

  • The world's richest countries are hoarding vaccines. This is morally indefensible

    Why does South Africa pay twice as much for vaccines as European countries? Why has Africa - home to 1.3bn people – been allocated just 300m doses? A medical worker receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, earlier this month. Photograph: Ebrahim Hamid/AFP/Getty Images Last year, European and North American countries managed to ignore warnings of a highly contagious pandemic – dragging their feet in setting protocols in place, delaying mandatory mask-wearing, and giving mostly miserly handouts to the millions struggling to survive in lockdown. Though the virus originated in China, not the west, western countries imagined that the virus would not touch them in quite the same way: Europe and the US entertained the fantasy that they alone were the captains of a more sophisticated political and bureaucratic system that could not only withstand a global pandemic but also remain largely immune to its threats. This year, these same countries have managed to outdo themselves by vacating their role on the international stage – hoarding vaccines and practicing only the most expedient, shallow pretenses of vaccine diplomacy. The wealthiest western nations have wiped their hands clean of any responsibility to slow a pandemic they helped magnify and spread. Rich countries with 14% of the world’s population have secured 53% of the best vaccines. Almost all of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will go to rich countries. The Moderna vaccine will go to rich countries exclusively; it is not even being offered to the poor. In fact, nine out of 10 people in poor countries may never be vaccinated at all. Washington is sitting on vaccines, making sure no one gets any while the US needs them. The European Union has exported 34m doses to, of all places, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong – countries that have no problem sourcing or paying for vaccines. In fact, the EU sent about 9m doses to the UK, a country which, no longer in the EU, also has what amounts in practice to an export ban of its own, official denials notwithstanding. It’s unlikely that Moderna’s chief executives feel badly about the unvaccinated poor. The company forecasts sales of over $18bn for 2021, pushing Moderna into profit for the first time since its founding 11 years ago. Pfizer hasn’t done too badly either; they’re expecting a cool $15bn in sales. The wealthiest western nations have wiped their hands of any responsibility to slow a pandemic they helped spread South Africa, Africa’s worst-hit country, is buying Oxford’s AstraZeneca vaccine at nearly two and a half times the per-unit price of European countries. AstraZeneca’s French division told the press in November 2020 that it was capping the price per dose at €2.50, but somehow European countries are buying doses below the cap and African countries far above it. Canada has bought more doses per head than anyone else – enough doses to vaccinate every single Canadian five times over. But the entire continent of Africa – home to 1.3 billion people – has been allocated a total of 300m doses. As of the last week of January, in all of sub-Saharan Africa, only 25 vaccines had been administered. Twenty-five. The director general of the World Health Organization warned that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure”. But the west has passed the brink a long time ago. Israel, administering over 150,000 doses of vaccine a day in the dawn of the new year, leading the world in vaccine rollout, is pointedly, purposefully, not vaccinating the Palestinian people it occupies. When asked about it, the Israeli health minister sniffed that Israel had no legal obligation to vaccinate Palestinians. What then were the obligations of the Palestinians, he asked, to look after dolphins in the Mediterranean? It is a statement too stupid – too cruel – to answer. Yes, you have an obligation to the people you occupy; yes, you have an obligation to “the sea”. Israel wants to gift its surplus supply of Moderna vaccines to countries that moved their embassies to Jerusalem (or have promised to), such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Honduras. A virus, for some, is manna. Let the Palestinians die. While western countries were barging ahead, stockpiling vaccine doses for themselves, China and Russia were practicing vaccine diplomacy. China offered free doses of their vaccines to 13 countries; between the two of them, China and Russia have supplied more than 800m doses to 41 countries. No one imagines they do this out of charity, but it’s a clear, resounding sign of the changing world order. Eight hundred million to the EU’s paltry 34m. The US and UK have given nothing at all. This petty vaccine nationalism is irreparably damaging the west, betraying their claims to magnanimity, inclusive global leadership and concern for global health. Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Harare international airport in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is one of a dozen African countries to receive donated vaccines from China. Photograph: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images Covid-19 has brought us new models: Vietnam, New Zealand, Iceland, Rwanda – smaller countries, striving countries, poorer countries. Those countries protected their populations, they set protocols in motion, they saved lives. Until July 2020, according to the New York Times, Vietnam, a nation of 97 million people, was the largest country in the world to have not confirmed a single fatality from the coronavirus. By November 2020, it had registered just over 1,000 cases. On the other hand, a year into the pandemic, half a million Americans have died from Covid-19, more Americans than died in combat in the first and second world wars and the Vietnam war combined. Yet, even as its country suffered and struggled, the mighty power still found time to bomb Syria. Joe Biden doesn’t herald a new start in American politics; he is a continuation of destructive, reckless American power. Trump, Biden and Obama are all guardians of a power that has no funds for healthcare, no cash for stimulus checks, but is rich in bombs and weaponry, flush with money for war. One-third of US military personnel have refused to take the Covid vaccine, hesitant and suspicious. It is a special irony that the very organisation that had no doubts about invented weapons of mass destruction is grappling with skepticism about a vaccine. The same organisation that didn’t evince any trepidation over the specialised brutalities of Abu Ghraib and Guantánamo is now paralysed by the ethical quandaries of the anti-vaxxer movement. The soldiers of the largest, most sophisticated military in the world choose not to do anything at all while hundreds of millions of people in the non-western world don’t have the luxury to question a potentially lifesaving vaccine – it’s not even being offered to them. It was the hyper-capitalists who spread the plague, got rich off the vaccine, and now will heal comfortably, first in the queue for the best vaccines that they don’t even want. The poor who struggled to eat and survive, lockdown after lockdown, will wait in line and die. Covid-19 will destroy many things, but hopefully too the broken scaffolding of our moral imagination. Fatima Bhutto is a Pakistani author of fiction and nonfiction. Her novel The Runaways was published last year by Verso Books This article was amended on 17 March 2021 to add qualification to mention of a UK vaccines export ban.

  • “I am less afraid of Covid now”: Why people in Mumbai are ignoring the fresh wave

    “You hardly see news about people dying because of Covid these days—even people who get Covid don’t have severe symptoms."

  • ‘Top Gear’ Presenter and Racing Driver Sabine Schmitz Dies at 51

    “Top Gear” presenter and famed racing driver Sabine Schmitz has died following a battle with cancer. She was 51. Schmitz is best known for winning Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, one of the toughest racing circuits in the world, in 1996 and 1997, the only woman to do so. She is known as the “Queen of the […]