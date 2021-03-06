WHO: Coronavirus variants are driving another surge across Europe

Axios
·1 min read

The World Health Organization said this week that variants of the coronavirus are provoking another uptick in infections across Europe.

Why it matters: European countries reported around 1 million new cases last week, around a 9% increase from the week prior. Last week's surge ended a six-week decline in new infections, the WHO said Thursday, according to AP.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: The variant first found in the United Kingdom, which may be more transmissible and more deadly than the original strain of the virus, is spreading in 27 European countries monitored by WHO, according to AP.

  • It's now the dominant strain in at least 10 countries: Britain, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Spain and Portugal.

  • Meanwhile, the variant first discovered in South Africa has been found in 26 European countries. Vaccine producers Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax have each reported their vaccines, while still effective, offer less protection against the South African variant.

  • The Brazilian variant, detected in 15 European countries, may be able to reinfect people who survived infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Italy's government tightened coronavirus restrictions in some of its 20 regions this week in response to the surge.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • If This Happens, COVID Will Keep Killing Us, Warns CDC Chief

    Last week, Texas and Mississippi opted to end their mask mandates and fully reopened businesses back to 100 percent. However, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to warn that returning to life as usual in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could have devastating results, despite the fact that three vaccines are currently available and Americans are getting vaccinated daily. During an interview with NPR, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, warned of a potential surge, and revealed how it could be effectively prevented. Read on to hear what she had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. We Have “Too Many Cases” Now to Pull Back Restrictions, Warns CDC ChiefDr. Walensky started by revealing that the number of infections declined over the last couple of weeks, that the numbers seem to be stabilizing to around 60,000-70,000 infections per day, “too many cases to try and put an end to this pandemic,” she points out. And, now that the more highly transmissible variants are quickly becoming dominant, it “really threatens the progress that we've been making to date,” she points out. “And so with these levels of virus circulating and the hyper transmissible strain, I'm just worried about what the future looks like.” That, paired with the undeniable fatigue being demonstrated by the public, could be a recipe for disaster. “It's such an important point that we are all exhausted,” she said. “We are all exhausted, and this is not the message that I want to be sending as I first enter into this new position.”She pointed out that we are so close to the end of the pandemic—if we continue walking the walk. “Six months ago, we didn't see any vision of what the future might look like. But today, the day after the President announced that by the end of May, we will have enough vaccine to vaccinate the entire country, there is a vision that there's a light at the end of the tunnel that we could vaccinate the entire country, that we really could get to a place where we don't have so much virus circulating. And so today in my mind is not the time to relax these things as exhaustive as we all are, because we do really see that real promise of getting to vaccinate everyone,” she said.However, we are at a crossroads. “I think the next two or three months could go in one of two directions,” she revealed. “If things open up, if we're not really cautious, we could end up with a post spring break surge the way we saw a post Christmas surge. We could see much more disease, we could see much more deaths.” However, “in an alternative vision,” there is hope. “I see we really hunkered down for a couple of more months. We get so many people vaccinated and we get to a really great place by summer. And what I'm just encouraging people to do despite the exhaustion, and I feel it too, is to share the vision of that second place,” she said. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Gottlieb says variant may cause cases to "tick back up" but surge unlikely

    Gottlieb said the new variant identified in the United Kingdom will become the dominant strain in the U.S. and likely crowd out the others.

  • Police across the country have shut down maskless parties as experts warn of COVID-19 variants

    In New York City, police shut down an illegal warehouse party in Queens on Saturday, where 142 people were dancing and drinking without masks.

  • States That Allowed Indoor Dining or Did Not Require Masks Saw COVID Cases and Deaths Increase

    A new report from the CDC emphasizes the importance of masking as well as restrictions on businesses to reduce COVID-19 cases, as several states move to end those rules

  • Spring Break Could Boost Transmission of More Infectious UK COVID Strain

    Experts are warning that traveling to spring break destinations like Florida and Texas could accelerate the spread of the more contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant.

  • Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving and James Harden put on a show for Team Durant

    Both Kyrie Irving and James Harden had great games representing the Brooklyn Nets for Team Durant well.

  • Meghan Markle Outlines Royal Concerns About How Dark Baby Archie’s Skin Might Be

    In an interview special that took up the bulk of CBS’ primetime lineup on Sunday, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband, Prince Harry, about the potential skin color of the couple’s first child. Markle, who is Black and American, said that, while she was […]

  • Spring breakers spreading COVID-19 variants could 'spell disaster' for the country, expert warns

    A world-leading health expert has warned that spring breakers could increase the spread of highly-transmissible coronavirus variants across the US.

  • Seven Hundred People Gather for Massive College Party in Colorado, Police Injured

    Some party-goers refused to leave when Boulder Police arrived to disperse the gathering. This prompted the city’s SWAT unit to descend on the scene.

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Is AstraZeneca Stock A Buy After Its Covid Vaccine Appears To Tackle Brazil Variant?

    AstraZeneca stock was subject to wild swings in 2020 as the company pushed forward in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Now that the firm has authorization in the U.K., is AZN stock a buy?

  • Harry says Prince Charles stopped taking his calls before he stepped back as a senior royal

    Harry said he will always love his father and his brother as he hinted a rift could be healed.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle if she knew how to curtsy moments before she met the Queen

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that Prince Harry helped her practice curtsying moments before she met the Queen.

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains