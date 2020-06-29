Coronavirus: A visual guide to the economic impact

The coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in China, has infected people in 188 countries.

Its spread has left businesses around the world counting costs and wondering what recovery could look like.

Here is a selection of charts and maps to help you understand the economic impact of the virus so far.

Global shares in flux

Big shifts in stock markets, where shares in companies are bought and sold, can affect the value of pensions or individual savings accounts (ISAs).

The FTSE, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nikkei all saw huge falls as the number of Covid-19 cases grew.

The Dow and the FTSE saw their biggest quarterly drops in the first three months of the year since 1987.

Stock market chart More

In response, central banks in many countries, including the UK, slashed interest rates. That should, in theory, make borrowing cheaper and encourage spending to boost the economy.

Global markets have since recovered some ground as governments have intervened. But some analysts have warned that they could be volatile until fears of a second wave of the pandemic are eased.

More people seeking work

Many people have lost their jobs or seen their incomes cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

Unemployment rates have increased across major economies as a result.

Unemployment rate chart More

In the United States, the proportion of people out of work has hit 10.4%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), signalling an end to a decade of expansion for one of the world's largest economies.

Millions of workers have also been put on government-supported job retention schemes as parts of the economy, such as tourism or hospitality, came to a standstill under lockdown.

However, the data differs between countries. France, Germany and Italy provide figures on applications, for example, whereas the UK counts workers currently enrolled in the scheme.

Furloughed workers chart More

But there have since been some signs of recovery in the global jobs market.

China and France, for example, have seen increases in hiring rates as shutdowns eased, according to networking platform LinkedIn.

Hiring rates chart from LinkedIn More