Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CA variants, AstraZeneca vaccine, long-haulers & more

Katie Camero
·5 min read
Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 29.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, March 19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 539,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 121.9 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 2.6 million reported deaths.

Nearly 41 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 18 — about 12% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between March 12 to March 18.

Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says

Two coronavirus variants first discovered in California have advanced to “variants of concern,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency updated its website, adding that the new versions — called B.1.427 and B.1.429 — are more contagious, more capable of evading some COVID-19 therapies, and moderately more resistant to antibodies from both natural infection and vaccination than the original coronavirus strain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the variants from California.

Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says. What does that mean?

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries

Out of an abundance of caution, Germany, France and Italy issued temporary bans on the use of AstraZeneca’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Monday following reports of some people developing blood clots shortly after vaccination.

A handful of people have died after receiving the shot, which is not yet authorized for emergency use in the U.S.; it’s unclear if the reported blood conditions caused their deaths. These countries join at least a dozen others in recent weeks that either partially or temporarily suspended use of the shot, despite a lack of evidence that the vaccine was responsible for the rare events.

Continue reading to learn more about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

Can COVID-19 vaccines help long-haulers with symptoms?

Months after developing COVID-19, many people continue to suffer debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, depression and “brain fog,” sometimes appearing long after infections subside and affecting even those who only experienced mild bouts of the disease.

The mysterious condition, commonly referred to as “long COVID-19,” is under investigation across the globe; Congress recently provided scientists $1.15 billion over four years to discover why it affects some people and how to treat and prevent it.

But now, early research, surveys and heaps of personal revelations suggest COVID-19 vaccines may be helping some long-haulers — as the people affected by the condition have come to be called — recover from months of confusion, discomfort and despair.

Can COVID vaccines help long-haulers with symptoms? Early evidence offers clues

Is it seasonal allergies — or COVID-19 symptoms?

Spring is on the horizon — and yes, that means your seasonal allergies may start to flare up.

During this time of year, some people experience discomfort after breathing in pollen from plants. But as the coronavirus continues to spread, how can you tell whether your symptoms are really due to allergies?

Here’s what health officials say about the difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms.

Is it seasonal allergies — or COVID? How you can tell based on these common symptoms

Florida baby born with COVID-19 antibodies after mom vaccinated

A South Florida baby was born with COVID-19 antibodies just weeks after her mother was vaccinated against the disease. Doctors believe the baby is among the first with some protection thanks to the vaccine.

The baby’s mother is a front-line healthcare worker who got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in late December. Three weeks later, she delivered a healthy baby girl.

What does this mean in terms of the baby’s protection against COVID-19?

A South Florida baby was born with COVID antibodies after mom vaccinated, doctors say

CDC wants to hear about your side effects from COVID-19 vaccines

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, scientists started developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines in the lab in eager volunteers. Clinical trials showed the shots were safe and effective. Now, even as millions receive a vaccine, health experts continue to monitor the shots’ safety — and they want to hear from you.

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that allows recently vaccinated people to share any side effects and their severity with the CDC.

Here’s how the tool works.

Experiencing side effects from a COVID vaccine? CDC wants to hear from you

Should you post a ‘vaccine selfie’ on social media? Experts weigh in

As millions of Americans roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, many are documenting the occasion by snapping a photo for friends and family to see. These days, it’s hard to scroll on Facebook and Instagram without coming across the ubiquitous “vaccine selfie.”

Supporters say the photos help provide assurance that the shot is safe, but critics argue that they can also come off as braggadocios — especially to those still struggling to find a dose. But what do public health experts say about it?

Should you post a ‘vaccine selfie’? Health experts weigh in on social media trend

Fauci warns ‘we’re not in the end zone’ of pandemic

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., it’s still “risky business” to cast away face masks and other safety precautions, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Don’t spike the ball on the five-yard line,” Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Wait until you get into the end zone. We are not in the end zone yet.”

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden, said the U.S. is heading “in the right direction” in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s too soon to declare victory.

‘We’re not in the end zone yet’ on COVID pandemic in US, Fauci warns

COVID-19 vaccine survey might be a scam, watchdog warns

Con artists are putting a pandemic-related spin on a common survey scam aimed at getting to your money, according to a watchdog group.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be wary of text and email surveys purporting to be about the COVID-19 vaccine. Though phony, the questionnaires look real and claim to be from reputable pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Here’s what to look out for.

COVID vaccine survey might be a scam, watchdog warns. What to know before clicking

In other coronavirus coverage...

  • UPDATE 1-Mexican president thanks Biden for COVID shots to ease shortage

    Mexico's president thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday for agreeing to provide 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to help offset a shortfall in its inoculation drive. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news briefing that the United States will send doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which are slightly more than the 2.5 million U.S. officials had previously indicated. "We thank President Biden for sending us these vaccines," Lopez Obrador said in the eastern state of Veracruz, noting the deal was reached on good terms for Mexico and that he hoped the vaccines would be arriving from next week.

  • Biden tries to balance racial equity, speed in rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations

    Data the federal government receives from states confirmed concerns that COVID-19 vaccines are not reaching underserved populations at an equitable pace.

  • Fatigue 'like being hit by a truck' - COVID long hauler

    PENNY PARKIN: "You can't fight when you're really, really sick. You don't have any will to fight."69-year-old Penny Parkin has always been active and strong and her only preexisting condition was an underactive thyroid, which requires her to take one medication.But all of that changed on March 23rd of last year when she believes she was exposed to the coronavirus.Ever since, fatigue and other lingering symptoms have continued to haunt the semi-retired social worker, making her one of thousands of people worldwide known as a “long hauler”.PENNY PARKIN: “It's like no other tiredness that I've ever felt. But it's like you were hit by a truck… There are times when I had actually felt so tired driving... and I have felt like falling asleep at a traffic light.” Parkin believes she was exposed to the virus in Princeton, New Jersey, during a grocery shopping trip after she had rushed to put together a mask out of paper towels and rubber bands.PENNY PARKIN: “I just remember I just felt like, I think I'm going to get it because there were so many people walking in front of you without wearing masks. So sure enough, four days later in the afternoon, I started feeling a scratchy throat and I started to feel really tired and by the time I went to bed that night, I knew that I had a fever, which I never get."By the 10th day, she could barely breathe - and was hospitalized and diagnosed with viral pneumonia on top of COVID-19.Parkin who lives in Doylestown, Pennsylvania was bedridden for weeks, but by the middle of May, her pneumonia was finally gone but many lingering symptoms remained.She tested positive for COVID-19 again and had antibodies in her system for seven months after her original exposure.And she says the exhaustion still overcomes her to this day.She also said exerting minimal physical effort can make her bedridden for days like after she helped her 85-year-old husband John shovel snow for 20 minutes after a major snowstorm last month.PENNY PARKIN: “I was in bed for three days after that... So meaning like, zero energy, I can't do anything, can barely get out of bed and feel like a bus hit you.”Parkin - who received her first COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of March – will be approaching one full year since she believes she caught the virus.PENNY PARKIN: “So there is no rhyme or reason as to who gets terribly sick and who doesn't and also who gets long haul and who gets over it.... So I guess I'm just doing my little public service announcement, you know, 'Wear your effing mask' and, you know it's not over yet."

  • Children may need to receive Covid-19 vaccine before herd immunity is achieved, Dr Fauci says

    The CDC changed school guidance to allow just three feet of social distancing instead of six feet

  • 'We need time': Nordic caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold

    Denmark, Sweden and Norway said on Friday they needed more time to decide whether to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine while Finland joined them in putting the shots on hold, even though the EU drug watchdog said the benefits outweighed any risks. "We need time to get to the bottom of this," Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, told reporters on Friday. Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

