Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Masks and Delta variant, pets, Moderna vaccine & more

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 33.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, July 2, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes nearly 605,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 182.6 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 3.9 million reported deaths.

More than 155.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 1 — about 47% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows. About 58% of adults and 55% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Here’s what happened between June 25 and July 1.

CDC directors says masks not necessary in US to curb Delta variant

Vaccines mean face masks aren’t needed indoors in the U.S. against the Delta coronavirus variant.

“If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC will leave decisions on face mask requirements up to individual states. Here’s what to know.

Do COVID-19 vaccines work in people with HIV, cancer or organ transplants?

COVID-19 vaccines do a remarkable job in protecting people from severe disease, but some evidence shows people with weakened immune systems may not develop as robust antibody responses — or any at all.

Immunocompromised people were largely left out of initial clinical trials for the shots, so little is known about how effective the vaccines are in the group.

But two new studies published this month suggest people with some conditions such as HIV and solid tumor cancers develop sufficient antibodies against the coronavirus, while others like those with organ transplants or blood cancers are less likely to respond to the vaccines.

Experts weigh in about the vaccinated needing masks as Delta variant spreads

The World Health Organization recently suggested that fully vaccinated people still wear face masks whenever possible, citing the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility and risk of serious COVID-19 across the globe.

And many health experts outside the CDC and WHO seem to agree with erring on the side of caution.

Continue reading to learn why.

Moderna vaccine appears effective against Delta variant

New results from a laboratory study showed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears effective against the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant first discovered in India, as well as other variants tested, with just a “modest reduction” in antibody levels compared to the original strain.

The announcement offers the first evidence that the Moderna shot can offer protection against emerging variants that appear to have increased transmissibility and risk of hospitalization in countries around the globe.

Here’s what that protection looks like.

How easily can your pets catch COVID-19?

It’s been known since the beginning of the pandemic that cats and dogs can catch COVID-19 from infected people, as have gorillas, mink and one ferret. But what remains unclear is how susceptible your pets are to the disease, and what factors, if any, raise their risks of infection.

Now, two studies to be presented in an online medical conference next week reveal dogs and cats are catching the illness from their owners more often than thought, with felines facing greater risks than canines.

Despite lingering unknowns, the studies found no evidence of pet to human coronavirus transmission, easing some discomfort about the potential for more animal spillovers.

How to prepare your dog to be home alone as you return to the office

As more people take steps to go back into the office, some pets are having to adjust to being home alone for the first time in months.

While some Americans are championing the moves to get back to normal, the changes in pet owners’ time spent at home can lead dogs to experience separation anxiety.

Here’s what you should know about getting ready to leave your dogs at home and recognizing the signs of an anxious pet.

Poll: Americans support employers requiring vaccines with one exception

A new poll found most Americans think employers should require the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t want theirs to do the same.

The Kaiser Family Foundation poll found respondents were divided on whether they support employers requiring workers to get vaccinated but that a stronger majority don’t want their own to do so. The poll also found Americans were more likely to get vaccinated if their employers encouraged it or offered paid time off.

Read on to see what else the poll found.

Panera offers a freebie for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

Panera Bread customers can enjoy a fresh bagel on the house — if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bakery-cafe is rewarding vaccinated guests with a free bagel of their choice daily from July 2-4 as part of a larger effort to get more shots in arms as President Joe Biden aims for at least 70% of U.S. adults to be inoculated by the Fourth of July, a goal the nation likely won’t reach.

Still, Panera is throwing its support behind the vaccination campaign by offering breakfast freebies at participating stores.

