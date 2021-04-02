Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Pfizer in kids, catching COVID post-vaccination & more

Katie Camero
Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 30.5 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, April 2 according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 553,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 129.7 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 2.8 million reported deaths.

More than 56 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 1 — about 17% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between March 26 to April 1.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects children even more than adults

The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first shot authorized for emergency use in the U.S., reduced risk of coronavirus infection in children 12 to 15 years old by 100%, meaning no vaccinated kids were infected during the late stage trial.

It’s a stunning boost in protection against COVID-19 compared to the protection given to people between 16 and 25 years old, who benefit from a 95% reduction in infection risks after receiving their second, final dose.

Continue reading to learn what else the trial found.

Pfizer COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

You can catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — but don’t worry

Some people may still contract the coronavirus even after receiving their final vaccine dose. While rare, it does not mean the vaccine is ineffective, experts say. No vaccine is perfect, including those for COVID-19.

But those who get infected with the coronavirus two weeks or more after their final dose are still protected from severe disease and death. Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

Here’s why.

Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

Substance use disorders added to CDC list of risky health conditions

The CDC has added substance use disorders, such as alcohol, opioid or cocaine use, to its list of medical conditions that put individuals at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19, citing the serious effects many drugs can have on people’s health.

The agency updated its guidance based on scientific evidence from medical centers across the globe that have found connections between substance use disorders and higher risks of coronavirus-related hospitalization, admission to an intensive care unit, need for mechanical ventilation, and death.

Learn more here.

Substance use disorders added to CDC list of health conditions that raise COVID risks

People with intellectual disabilities can get COVID-19 vaccine help from new website

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) — such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism — have faced significant hurdles during the pandemic involving education, employment and mental and physical health.

Despite little research on the group comprising about 6.5 million Americans, it’s well known these individuals face significantly higher risks of coronavirus-related hospitalization and death — yet they have been mostly absent from many states’ vaccination priority lists.

To combat what experts deem a public health concern, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities launched a website to help guide people with IDD to trusted resources on COVID-19 vaccines, particularly where to find one in their area.

People with intellectual disabilities can get COVID vaccination help from new website

How to celebrate Easter, Passover safely as states ease COVID-19 restrictions

States are relaxing coronavirus-related rules, but you may want to think twice about having a large gathering for Easter or Passover. That’s because COVID-19 remains a health risk, with infections potentially spreading when people come together for religious services or family meals, according to health officials.

Everything you need to know here.

How to celebrate Easter and Passover safely as states ease COVID restrictions

COVID-19 vaccines are preventing infections, new data shows

New research provides “strong evidence” that the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing infections — both those that cause symptoms and those that don’t — outside the controlled laboratory settings where the initial clinical trials took place.

The study, conducted by the CDC, found that risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 90% two weeks after receiving a second, final dose and by 80% two weeks following a single dose among nearly 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential workers across six states.

Read on to learn more about what the study found.

How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

Pregnant women gain COVID-19 antibodies from vaccine and pass to baby

Because pregnant and breastfeeding women were left out of initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, much remains unknown about how safe and effective the shots are for this group. But now, a new study shows they gain similar levels of antibodies after vaccination than non-pregnant and non-lactating women.

What’s more, these antibodies were also found in the umbilical cord blood and breast milk of every woman included in the study, meaning coronavirus immunity is passed on from mother to baby.

Here’s why this is important.

Pregnant women gain COVID antibodies from vaccine — and pass them to baby, study finds

Is it safe for children to attend summer camp during pandemic?

Many children have been cooped up in their homes for the past year, unable to take part in some of the joys of childhood because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there may be reprieve for kids and parents alike in a few months — summer camps. The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics have released guidance for how camps can safely operate this summer.

Continue reading for everything to know about summer camps amid a pandemic.

Is it safe for children to attend summer camp during COVID? What health officials say

Face masks and hand sanitizer are tax deductible, IRS says

The stash of face masks and hand sanitizer you’ve purchased during the pandemic could help get you a tax break.

The Internal Revenue Service clarified that personal protective equipment — such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes — bought for the “primary purpose” of protection against the coronavirus are considered tax deductible medical expenses.

Face masks and hand sanitizer are tax deductible, IRS says. Here’s what to know

COVID-19 deaths plummet in nursing homes

Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes have dropped by 91% since late December when residents were prioritized to receive the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new report.

New COVID-19 cases among residents of long-term care facilities have also dropped by 96% since a peak week in December when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases.

COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

Why do some people with COVID-19 lose taste and smell?

Months of research have revealed clues about the many nooks and crannies where the coronavirus may set up shop, such as the digestive system, blood vessels and kidneys, furiously making copies of itself to guarantee survival.

Now, a team of international researchers found evidence that, apart from the lungs and upper airways, the coronavirus can infect cells in the mouth — a hospitable environment full of warm, moist places to live.

Not only does the discovery suggest the mouth may be supplying the lungs and other vital organs with virus-laden saliva, but it also might help explain why some people with COVID-19 experience oral symptoms such as taste loss, dry mouth and blistering.

Why do some people with COVID lose taste, smell? Your mouth may be to blame, study says

