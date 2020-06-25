Coronavirus: What's happening in Peru?

Peru imposed one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in Latin America to stop the spread of coronavirus - but it now has the sixth highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

Peru's President, Martín Vizcarra, says things are improving but has previously said results of the lockdown "haven't been exactly what we expected".

So why has Peru been affected so badly?

Border closures and curfews

The lockdown in Peru started on 16 March - before the UK and some other European countries.

The county's borders were shut, curfews were imposed, and people could leave their homes for essential goods only - but infections and deaths continued to rise.

Peru's lockdown has been extended until the end of June - making it one of the longest in the world.

Daily reported cases are now falling - but the number of deaths remains high.

Cases and deaths in Peru More

Officially, about 8,500 people have died with coronavirus in Peru.

But the country has one of the world's highest excess death rates - the number of deaths above the average in previous years - which suggests the impact far exceeds official figures.

Peru excess deaths More

Between 16 March and 31 May, the latest comprehensive data available, the number of overall deaths in Peru was 87% higher than what would be expected in a normal year, according to BBC News analysis.

Why have measures been ineffective?

Peru has reported more cases than every European country apart from the UK, despite testing only about six people in every 1,000 - more than some countries in Latin America but far fewer than Italy, for example, which has tested about 80 in every 1,000.

Experts say Peru's healthcare system was underprepared, leading to more deaths, but several other social and economic factors can help explain why Peru is struggling to contain the outbreak.

We have looked at four of these.

1. Markets

More than 40% of households in Peru do not have a refrigerator, according to a 2020 government survey.

Many households "do not have logistics that allow them to stock up on food for many days", Peruvian economist Hugo Ñopo says.

"They have to go out to stock up frequently and especially go to the markets," he adds.

Shoppers wearing face coverings in a market in Lima More

President Vizcarra said the country's markets were "the main sources of contagion".

And at the La Victoria fruit market in Peru's capital, Lima, for example, 86% of vendors had the Covid-19 virus in May, according to official statistics.

President Vizcarra said: "We had markets with 40, 50, 80% of sellers infected.

"You would buy, you would get infected, you would go home with the virus, and you would spread it to the whole family."

And this was exacerbated by restricted opening hours making markets more crowded, according to Peruvian social researcher Rolando Arellano.