Coronavirus: ‘We won’t get a refund on our £17,000 chalet’

British consumers say they are struggling to get refunds on cancelled holidays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IT consultant Alex Hilton and his wife Jenny had planned a skiing holiday in France with university friends they had stayed in touch with over many years.

Last July, they made a booking for 20 people to stay at the Chalet Amelia in Val D'Isere this April.

The total cost of the chalet alone came to £17,000 .

The coronavirus lockdown means they cannot go. But they have been told that they are not entitled to a refund or rebooking on the chalet.

"The chalet company says they are open for business but the ski resort is shut, and British Airways have cancelled the flights to France, so I can't even get there," says Mr Hilton.

"I find it really unethical and unfair that the chalet company is washing their hands of it and are choosing to keep that money completely."

Lodgings to remain open

The accommodation provider in question is Hampshire-based firm Chardons Ltd, which operates the Chalet Chardons brand.

The company says it is deeply apologetic but is resolute that it will not be providing refunds or rebookings.

Although non-essential travel was banned both by France and the UK on 24 March the French government decreed that hotels and other lodgings can remain open.

"We [asked] our commune to issue an order forcing us to close our doors so that we could then cancel on our clients," says Chardons Ltd's director Mark Hayman. "The representatives of our commune expressly refused to oblige us."

As a result, Chalet Chardons has had to ask its guests to cancel their holidays because the company was advised that it would be in breach of its agreements with customers if it cancelled the holidays itself.

Chalets at the Val D'Isere ski resort in France are not required to close during the coronavirus lockdown More

Mr Hayman stressed that anyone who books accommodation with Chalet Chardons has to have adequate travel insurance.

The firm has therefore asked its guests to claim on their insurance and to follow the Foreign & Commonwealth Office's (FCO) guidelines advising against non-essential travel, to avoid insurance claims being invalidated.

"We understand that these are difficult times for everyone, but as a small family-owned business we simply don't have the financial resources to allow us to refund all of our guests and remain solvent," says, Mr Hayman.

"At this point in the season, the bulk of our costs have already been incurred and we are unlikely to be able to recover them."

But Mr Hilton disagrees: "Our holiday was the penultimate week of the ski season. They say they'd be out of pocket but actually they're considerably in pocket in this situation.

"To not even offer a portion of a refund is extremely poor."

'Really stressful'

Many consumers who booked package holidays that have been cancelled are also struggling to get refunds if the holidays started just before the FCO issued its advice on non-essential travel on 17 March.

Newlyweds David and Natalie Rogers, from Dudley, saved for two years for their dream honeymoon safari trip in Kenya.

Their flight was on 15 March and although Kenya's prime minister announced quarantine measures and suspension of travel into the country on that day, neither the FCO nor Kenyan Airlines issued any advice.

The couple felt they had to get on the flight, or face being told by Virgin Holidays that they were not entitled to the holiday or compensation because they had failed to show up.

They did make it to Kenya, but after only a few hours their flights were changed and they flew back to the UK the next morning.

Mr Rogers says the couple had a "really stressful" experience when they tried to contact Virgin Holidays for a refund or rebooking of their honeymoon.

"We were quite angry about having to wait on hold for over eight hours, and a message on the line saying that travellers should have already received a voucher for their missed holidays. It just felt like we'd been forgotten about."