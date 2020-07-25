Coronavirus: What would working from home in Barbados really be like?

Barbados says its new visa "lets you work remotely in paradise for up to a year"

Bored of working from home, wishing you were on a beach instead?

That could be a real prospect under a new scheme launched by the government of Barbados.

The Barbados Welcome Stamp, which has just started taking applications, gives international visitors the opportunity to work remotely on the island for up to a year.

Palm trees, sun, and blue skies sound like a dream to many, but even stunning locations have their pros and cons, especially during a pandemic. So what can remote workers expect if they take up the tempting offer?

1. Who can go?

The Barbados remote work visa is open to applicants worldwide, for a payment of either £1,590 (US$2,000) per person, or £2,385 (US$3,000) per family.

To qualify, you must earn at least £39,760 (US$50,000) per year, and have health insurance in place. There's also some national security vetting.

Once applications are submitted, applicants will hear within a week whether they've been successful. The scheme is proving especially popular in the US, UK and Canada.

The island is an independent country, but also an English-speaking part of the British Commonwealth. One of its nicknames is "Bimshire", often shortened to Bim - a nod to its UK ties. Barbados already has an active expat community who live there full-time or for part of the year.

2. Glorious weather

"We have a near idyllic climate," declared Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in a recent interview.

That's certainly true if you like the heat. The weather is largely sunny year-round, with about eight hours of daily sunshine. The average temperature is 27C (81F).

Barbados has a rainy or hurricane season that starts in June and ends around November. When it does rain, it tends to be a sudden downpour that often clears up soon afterwards.

The sun's never gone for long in Barbados More

The last hurricane to hit the island was Hurricane Ivan in 2004, in which one person died - and the worst was back in 1955 when Hurricane Janet caused 38 fatalities. Due to its easterly location in the Caribbean, Barbados is off the path of most regional hurricanes, but can be affected by tropical storms.

There are occasional reports of earthquake tremors, but they tend to occur at sea.

3. Healthcare

Barbados boasts a robust healthcare system. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, known locally as QE, is the island's main health facility. There are also a number of polyclinics, public healthcare facilities and several private clinics.

The island is asking people to come with their own health care plan in order to access services. If newcomers don't have one in place before departure, there are local insurance companies serving expats.

Medical treatment can be expensive in Barbados, and the UK government advises that British nationals have "adequate travel health insurance and accessible funds to cover the cost of any medical treatment and repatriation".

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley More

Prime Minister Mottley has been praised by the World Health Organization for her handling of the coronavirus crisis, and is proud of the island's "strong public health regime".

Barbados imposed a curfew on 28 March that later became a full lockdown. From mid-April, people were permitted to go to supermarkets and banks on certain days of the week according to their surnames, with dedicated shopping days for disabled people and senior citizens.

According to the coronavirus figures from Johns Hopkins University, at the time of publication, there were 108 cases recorded and seven people died from the virus in Barbados.