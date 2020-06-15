Coronavirus world round-up: US records lowest death toll since mid-April

The USA has suffered more cases and fatalities linked to Covid-19 than any other nation - Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 115,729, according to a tally on Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.

This was the lowest US 24-hour toll since the peak in mid-April. It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently.

The world's top economy is by far the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections - 2,093,335 at 8.30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed.

Mass testing in Beijing fulled by fear of second wave

Chinese health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in the capital Beijing where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.

In addition to the new Beijing cases, the National Health Commission said there were three confirmed cases in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.

Beijing has begun mass testing workers at the Xinfadi food market, as well as those who live nearby and anyone who visited it in recent weeks.

Officials have said they plan to carry out virus tests on 46,000 residents in the area. More than 10,000 people have been tested already.

Eleven residential neighbourhoods near the market have been put under lockdown, and several cities have warned residents not to travel to Beijing.

Foreign minister denies Japan is easing entry ban

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday it was not true the government had decided to ease an entry ban, which was implemented to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, for people from certain countries.

The Yomiuri daily reported last week that Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand in the next few months.

The government is examining ways to ease entry bans, taking into consideration various factors comprehensively, and would ease restrictions in stages if it decided to do so, Mr Motegi told parliament.

Mr Motegi has agreed with his counterparts from Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to discuses the possibility of re-allowing travel to those who need it, he said.

Warning as restrictions flouted in Pakistan and infections rise

Pakistan's upward spiral of new virus infections neared 145,000 on Monday amid warnings from political leaders that the numbers could double by the end of June and were likely to hit a stunning 1.2 million by the end of July if Pakistan's 220 million people continue to flout basic precautions like mask wearing.

A man sells protective face masks during partial lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan - SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umer, who also heads the government's Covid-19 command center, warned that the virus will rampage through Pakistan unless there is "a change in our attitude toward the virus", that ends the relentless refusal of most in Pakistan to social distance and wear masks in public.

Still he defended Pakistan's easing on lockdown restrictions saying the country's economy would collapse under the burden of a total shutdown. Pakistan has stepped back on some easing of restrictions, closing markets on the weekend and extending closures of large wedding halls, restaurants, gymnasiums and large gatherings.

