Coronavirus worries weigh on stocks

U.S. equity markets slid early Thursday as the spreading coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment, more than offsetting solid economic growth and strong earnings.

The World Health Organization said the death toll form the coronavirus rose to 170 and that 7,818 people worldwide have been infected. A sixth case in the U.S. was identified on Thursday.

Stocks pared their overnight losses after the Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, matching estimates.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were all weaker amid coronavirus-related worries. Cruise operators Carnival Corp. and Royal Carribean Cruises were sharply lower.

Meanwhile, drugmakers and medical mask makers gained.

Elsewhere, earnings results continued to come out mostly better than expected.

Tesla zoomed higher after posting its second straight quarterly profit as both earnings and revenue topped estimates. The electric-vehicle maker also said production has begun for its Model Y crossover SUV.

Microsoft hit a record high after announcing revenue from its cloud-computing services business spiked 62 percent from a year ago. Both earnings and revenue were above expectations.

Facebook reported daily active users, earnings and revenue that were ahead of Wall Street estimates, but shares were under pressure as costs and expenses soared 34 percent year over year.

Altria took a $4.1 billion write-down on its Juul business and has now written off 66.7 percent of its $12.8 billion investment in the e-cigarette maker that was made in November 2018.

United Parcel Service took a $1.8 billion write-down of its own, related to its pension plan. The logistics giant lost $106 million in the fourth quarter.

Commodities were mixed with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 2.9 percent at $51.76 a barrel and gold up 0.8 percent at $1,589 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 4.9 basis points to 1.543 percent, its lowest level in nearly four months.

Markets were lower across Europe with France’s CAC, Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX all closing down 1.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Overnight, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei shed 2.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Related Articles