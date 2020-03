Dr. Kavita Patel, a Yahoo medical contributor and nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution, will answer readers’ questions about the coronavirus Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m. ET.

Submit your questions in the comments below, bookmark this page and come back Thursday to watch the live virtual question-and-answer session.

The event will be moderated by Alex Wallace, head of media and content at Verizon Media. Click here to read their previous discussion about the coronavirus.