Coronavirus in New York: 'Deluge' of Cases Begins Hitting Hospitals

NEW YORK — New York state’s long-feared surge of coronavirus cases has begun, thrusting the medical system toward a crisis point.

In a startlingly quick ascent, officials reported Friday that the state was closing in on 8,000 positive tests, about half the cases in the country. The number was 10 times higher than what was reported earlier in the week.

In the Bronx, doctors at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center say they have only a few remaining ventilators for patients who need them to breathe. In Brooklyn, doctors at Kings County Hospital Center say they are so low on supplies that they are reusing masks for up to a week, slathering them with hand sanitizer between shifts.

Some of the jump in New York’s cases can be traced to significantly increased testing, which the state began this week. But the escalation, and the response, could offer other states a glimpse of what might be in store if the virus continues to spread. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday urged residents to stay indoors and ordered nonessential businesses to keep workers home.

State officials have projected that the number of coronavirus cases in New York will peak in early May. Both the governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio have used wartime metaphors and analogies to paint a grim picture of what to expect. Officials have said the state would need to double its available hospital beds to 100,000 and could be short as many as 25,000 ventilators.

As it prepares for the worst-case projections, the state is asking retired health care workers to volunteer to help. The city is considering trying to turn the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan into a makeshift hospital.

“The most striking part is the speed with which it has ramped up,” said Ben McVane, an emergency room doctor at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. “It went from a small trickle of patients to a deluge of patients in our departments.”

At Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital that serves a large population of immigrants living in the country without legal permission and low-income residents, coronavirus patients have begun to crowd out others. Protective gear is running low. Doctors are worried there will be a shortage of ventilators.

Outside the facility, at a tent housing a new mobile-testing site, a line snaked around the building Friday, a sign of the demand on testing and how much worse the influx could become.

Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the city’s Department of Health, estimated that hundreds of thousands or even millions of city residents would be infected in the outbreak. Officials, however, have said that most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, or none at all.

Generally, about 20% of coronavirus patients require hospitalization, with about one-quarter of those needing to be put on a mechanical ventilator machine to help them breathe. Statewide, more than 1,200 people have been hospitalized with the virus, according to Cuomo’s office. About 170 patients were in intensive care units in city hospitals, according to the city.

But even those initial cases were straining the health care system, a worrying sign.

“There’s no reference for this,” said Daniel Singer, who has been an emergency room doctor for 14 years and now works at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center. “It’s totally unprecedented.”

Lincoln administrators met Friday to discuss its dwindling supply of ventilators, according to another employee.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of the Health and Hospitals Corp., which runs New York City’s public hospitals, said there were 230 patients in the Elmhurst emergency room Thursday, about 50 more than any recent peak. Most were patients with the symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, he said.

The system has received 100 more ventilators from its supplier and is expecting hundreds more, Katz said. At the same time, de Blasio has cast the equipment shortage in stark terms and has asked the federal government for help.

“I don’t mean to be too dramatic here; it’s just a fact,” he said Friday in an interview with WNYC radio host Brian Lehrer. “It is a fact that a lot of people are going to die who don’t need to die if this doesn’t happen quickly.”

As of Friday, 35 people with the coronavirus had died in New York state — the second-highest number in the nation behind Washington state, where the virus appeared to hit first.