Coronavirus: New York schools and hospitals could see 20% cut in funding, governor warns

New York schools and hospitals could see a 20 per cent decrease in funding without federal assistance, the governor warned.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has put pressure on President Donald Trump and the federal government in recent days because of the assistance his state desperately needed in order to properly fight the coronavirus.

To further put pressure on Washington, Mr Cuomo announced on Monday schools, hospitals, and local governments could see a 20 per cent decrease in budget unless the next stimulus packaged included unrestricted funding for states.

"You shouldn't make us choose between small businesses, and big businesses, and people working on the front lines," he said.

More follows…