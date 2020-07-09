Coronavirus: How New Zealand went 'hard and early' to beat Covid-19

In late June, two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New Zealand.

When many countries are registering thousands of cases a day, two seems little to worry about.

But until that point, New Zealand had gone 24 days without a single case, so these - linked to quarantine breaches - were enough to lead to the resignation of the health minister.

So what was the strategy behind New Zealand's Covid-19 success?

When did New Zealand bring in border closures?

On 2 February, a man in the Philippines became the first person outside China to die of Covid-19.

At this point, there were no reported cases in New Zealand, but the next day, the country began banning entry to any foreigner coming from or via China. Any New Zealander returning from China had to isolate for 14 days.

Jacinda Ardern took the unprecedented step of closing New Zealand's borders

As the virus spread globally, a flight ban was also extended to Iran - the origin of New Zealand's first case - and restrictions placed on anyone arriving from South Korea, northern Italy, or who was showing symptoms.

As of midnight on 16 March, everybody - including New Zealanders - had to go into self-isolation on arrival in the country, unless they were coming from the largely unaffected Pacific island nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these were the strictest regulations in the world, for which she would "make no apologies".

Then, a few days later, Ms Ardern took the unprecedented step of closing the borders entirely to almost all non-citizens or residents.

"Doing this early on with only over a few thousand cases [worldwide] at the time allowed them to basically stop the influx and stop the community transmission," Prof Martin Berka, an economist at the country's Massey University, told the BBC.

Shops and cafes are back in business

It locked down early and aimed for elimination

But by mid-March it was clear the virus could not be controlled with the standard pandemic flu action plan, one of New Zealand's top epidemiologists, Prof Michael Baker, told the BBC.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report on the success of Wuhan's lockdown in late January made it clear the New Zealand approach should be to "throw everything at it at the start" and aim for total elimination, said Prof Baker.

"We had to move away from the normal level of scientific certainty and say well, on balance of evidence, we know this has worked in China."

In late March, to prepare the public for a rapidly changing situation, New Zealand introduced a new four-stage alert system. Based on existing wildfire alerts, it would clearly indicate the current risk and the necessary social distancing measures.

New Zealand's approach to the pandemic was to "throw everything at it at the start".

The system began at level two, but on 25 March it had risen to level four. That triggered a total nationwide lockdown, with only essential services running and everyone told to stay at home, in their "bubble".

At that point New Zealand had recorded only 102 cases and no deaths. When the UK locked down at around the same time, it had more than 6,500 cases and more than 330 deaths.