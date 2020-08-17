Coronaviurs updates: US reports under 1,000 new deaths for 1st time in 7 days

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 775,000 people worldwide.

Over 21.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 5.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 170,052 deaths.

Latest headlines:

Another school closes its doors in Georgia amid rising cases US reports under 1,000 new deaths for 1st time in 7 days

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

4:29 a.m.: Another school closes its doors in Georgia amid rising cases

A third school in Georgia's Cherokee County is shuttering due to a growing cluster of coronavirus cases among its students and staff.

The Cherokee County School District announced Sunday that it was temporarily closing Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia, with the hope of resuming in-person classes there on Aug. 31.

"Over this weekend, the number of positive cases at Creekview High School has increased to a total of 25, with 500 of its 1,800 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that would significantly increase the quarantine total," the Cherokee County School District said in a statement. "We understand these closings create hardships and are disappointing to students who want to learn in-person as well as their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools."

PHOTO: A TV news reporter films a hit in front of supporters of the Cherokee County School District's decision to reopen schools to students during the coronavirus pandemic as they rally outside the headquarters in Canton, Georgia, on Aug. 11, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

The school district has also temporarily closed in-person learning at Woodstock High School and Etowah High School, where reopening is also tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31. Remote learning will be in effect for all students at the three schools in the meantime.

Story continues

Cherokee County reopened its schools on Aug. 3, welcoming back 30,000 students for in-person learning. Since then, at least 1,876 students and 45 staff members from more than a dozen schools have been placed under mandated two-week quarantines, according to data published on the school district's website.

3:45 a.m.: US reports under 1,000 new deaths for 1st time in 7 days

There were 42,048 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Sunday's case count is well below the record set on July 16, when more than 77,000 new cases were identified in a 24-hour reporting period.

An additional 572 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded Sunday. It's the first time in seven days that the nation has reported under 1,000 new deaths.

PHOTO: Health workers provide COVID-19 testing on a street in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 14, 2020. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 5,403,361 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 170,052 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country's cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

An internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, obtained by ABC News on Sunday night, shows that the nationwide number of new cases over the last week has continued to decrease in week-over-week comparisons, while the number of new deaths has reversed and gone up.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Coronaviurs updates: US reports under 1,000 new deaths for 1st time in 7 days originally appeared on abcnews.go.com