Coroner: All 10 victims of Pennsylvania fire died of smoke inhalation

Reuters

David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday. McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, according to a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DavidMcCulloughBooks maintained by his publisher, Simon and Schuster. McCullough was known for writing several deeply researched and popular works about important American figures and points in history such as the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the first flight by the Wright Brothers.