Coroner: All 10 victims of Pennsylvania fire died of smoke inhalation
All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday.
All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday.
State Sen. Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, the top Democratic candidates in the U.S. House race, are on the cusp of history.
David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday. McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, according to a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DavidMcCulloughBooks maintained by his publisher, Simon and Schuster. McCullough was known for writing several deeply researched and popular works about important American figures and points in history such as the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the first flight by the Wright Brothers.
On Monday, the Pentagon announced another $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, the largest delivery of arms from U.S. stockpiles, including rockets and ammunition, so far.
Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week. Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk. The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside.
Gabby Petito's family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-sarasota-manatee/gabby-petitos-family-files-claim-alleging-police-failed-her
10 people died in a Pennsylvania house fire early Friday, including three children. The coroner says at least five died from smoke inhalation.
Gabby Petito's family has filed a lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, accusing them of negligence that resulted in the 22-year-old's death last year. They are seeking $50 million in damages.
"You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" she said to Owens.
Anderson Starbucks off I-85 closed after union presented demands for more pay and restored hours.
At least 37 people were killed and many others have been displaced from their homes after devastating flash floods in southeastern Kentucky.
Is there a serial killer targeting Muslims in Albuquerque?
The Senate adjourned for the month-long August recess without confirming any of the 12 Defense Department nominees that have become log-jammed in the Senate amid Republican holds.
Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park Service said Navy and California Highway Patrol helicopters have been conducting aerial searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles, but had found none. The park weathered 1.46 inches (3.71 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area.
A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man walking down a rural road when they shocked him with stun guns during a 2017 arrest.
The Oscar-winning actor debuted a new look on IG over the weekend.
National Hurricane Center monitoring first Atlantic tropical activity in weeks
The package would include investments in clean energy and health care.
David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven enjoyed a night out in Miami together to see The Weeknd in concert. Learn more about their exciting evening below.
Former President Trump outlined steps for Republicans to take if they win back control of Congress in November during his speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump said the midterms need to be a “national referendum” on President Biden and Democratic control of Congress, and Republicans must ensure Democrats are dealt a “crippling” defeat.…
“I have to tell you that as this database started to grow, I started to get scared, man,” the lead author said.