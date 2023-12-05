Update: Coroner: 2 die in Limestone County plane crash

Dec. 4—LIMESTONE COUNTY — The Limestone County coroner's office confirmed that two people died in a plane crash in Limestone County, Monday, Dec. 4.

The crash occurred near 23726 Alabama 127 in Elkmont. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash happened in the area of Alabama 127 and Witty Mill Road. The Federal Aviation Administration and Limestone County authorities also responded to the scene of the fatal crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:57 a.m. Troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division assisted in securing the scene. Witnesses reported seeing the plane spiral toward the ground at a low altitude.

David and Vicki Dowd own the land on which the crash occurred, and David said he was on his tractor when he came upon the crash site and called 911.

Vicki Dowd said that their phone "rang off the hook" Monday after the news of the crash was released, with friends and family checking to see if they were OK after it was reported where the plane had crashed. She assured the callers that they were fine.

Assisting authorities at press time Dec. 4 was the National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the crash.

Visit enewscourier.com for updates to this story as more information becomes available.