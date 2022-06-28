Coroner: 2 Ohio State students died of accidental fentanyl overdoses

The Montgomery County Deputy Coroner’s Office has determined that the deaths of two Ohio State University students in May were due to fentanyl intoxication, our news partners at 10TV in Columbus reported Tuesday.

The reports released listed the manner of death of both 21-year-old Tiffany Iler and 22-year-old Jessica Lopez as accidental, 10TV said.

Police were called to a residence on May 4 in Columbus after a 911 caller claimed the roommates, three students, were overdosing. They were taken to area hospitals, where Iler and Lopez later died, the third student was treated and released.

Iler was a neuroscience student from the Cleveland area, Ohio State said, and worked on campus as a student research assistant. Lopez was a computer and information science student from Indiana.

Police confirmed investigators removed a powdery substance from the house the students were at on the night of the incident, 10TV reports.

The same week of the reported overdose, Columbus Public Health and campus safety officials issued warnings of possible Adderall pills laced with fentanyl on campus.

A separate statement from the school said officials offer material during orientation about not accepting drugs from strangers, adding non-prescription medication can be deadly.

According to Columbus Public Health, there were 17 suspected overdoses on the day of the two overdoses near Ohio State. Of those, four in Franklin County were fatal.