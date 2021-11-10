Coroner: 33-year-old man identified as person killed on Butler Terrace, next-of-kin sought

A 33-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed early Monday morning near a residential area on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The coroner on Wednesday identified the man as Dana Smith and said he died of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police the morning of the incident said they had been dispatched to the 5200 block of Butler Terrace — an area near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue — on a report of a person shot. Smith, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office said they were unable to find any of Smith's family to notify them of the man's death. They ask anyone with information for next-of-kin to contact them at 317-327-4744.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

