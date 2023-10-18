Coroner: Anderson couple killed in Pendleton police-chase crash died of blunt force trauma

Oct. 18—ANDERSON — An Anderson couple killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday following a police chase from Pendleton died of blunt force trauma, the local coroner said Wednesday.

John E. Lewellen, 74, and his wife, Karol K. Lewellen, 68, died when their car was struck by a pickup truck at 19th and Jackson streets. The pickup, according to police, was driven by Brandon Edward Teague, 35, Anderson, who was fleeing from officers operating a Pendleton police cruiser.

Teague is held in police custody on a $400,000 bond. He's charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death, two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of resisting arrest resulting in bodily injury, resisting arrest resulting in serious bodily injury, and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted on all counts, Teague could face a combined prison sentence of up to 85 years.

Anderson Police public information officer Caleb McKnight said Wednesday that Anderson police were initially notified by Madison County Dispatch of the police pursuit, which began in Pendleton at 11:54 a.m. Sunday.

"We were not directly involved with the pursuit and were notified by dispatch once the crash had occurred," McKnight explained. "We responded to the scene to provide assistance."

The crash remains under investigation with no other new information to report Wednesday, he said.

After an autopsy Tuesday, Madison County Coroner Adam Matson reported Wednesday that blunt force trauma was the cause of death for John and Karol Lewellen.

On Sunday, Teague fled Pendleton police, who had received an alert that he was driving with a suspended license and that he was a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, at speeds of about 100 miles per hour. Teague disregarded a red light at the Anderson intersection, causing the fatal three-vehicle crash, police said.

According to Anderson police, the GMC driven by Teague collided with a Buick Enclave carrying the Lewellens north on Jackson Street. The Buick careened into a Jeep that was parked at the red light and was facing west on 19th Street.

The Buick then struck a corner of the Peyton Manning Children's Clinic building on the campus of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and came to rest.

Beginning at 11:54 a.m. and ending at noon, the chase lasted less than six minutes, police reported.

Teague, who had suffered minor injuries, complied with an order to leave the GMC with his hands up and was handcuffed. Police found a 9mm Ruger handgun in the GMC.

Four of the six occupants of the Jeep were seriously injured, according to police. Two of those victims have been identified by police.

Africca Mack was driving the Jeep and suffered a possible broken ankle and bleeding on the brain, police said. Mack was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

A front-seat passenger, identified as Debra Stith, in the Jeep suffered pain in the leg and hip area, police said.

Two juveniles riding in the back seat of the Jeep also received treatment — one, born in 2008, for pain in the shoulder, and the other, born in 2014, for cuts and bruising of the head. The other two backseat passengers in the Jeep did not receive treatment.

At an initial hearing Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, attorney Jimmy McDole was assigned as Teague's public defender. Judge Angela Warner-Sims set a dispositional hearing in the case for 11 a.m. Dec. 18.