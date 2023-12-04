Coroner asks for help identifying homeless man who died at a Rancho Cordova park in 2022

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is seeking help to identify a man who was found dead of natural causes at a Rancho Cordova park last year and who went by multiple names.

The man, who was likely experiencing homelessness, was found June 25, 2022, in a bathroom at River Bend Park, 2300 Rod Beaudry Drive, the Coroner’s Office said in a news release. He went by both Marvin Williams Sanchez-Lopez and Hector Guzman. Also listed for the man were various birth dates.

He was believed to have been born in either Texas or Mexico, according to the coroner.

“The Sacramento County Coroner has been unable to determine his true identity,” the news release said.

The man was between 45 to 60 years old and appears to be Hispanic, the coroner said. He was 5-foot-7 and weighed 198 pounds. He also had brown eyes and short dark brown hair that was wavy or curly, peppered with gray hair, the Coroner’s Office said.

There were no identifying marks on him, such as scars or tattoos, the coroner said.

Anyone with information about this decedent is asked to contact the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office at 916-874-9320 or by email at DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.