Coroner: Autopsy shows no 'traumatic injury' to Rockford man who died during traffic stop

No cause of death has been revealed yet for the Rockford man who died during a traffic stop conducted by Illinois State Police Sunday night.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office said an autopsy was completed Wednesday on Lamar Bell, 33.

The coroner's office said the autopsy "did not show any traumatic injury" to Bell and the cause of death is pending further studies.

Bell was driving his vehicle in the area of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street when Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Sunday.

During the stop, an ambulance was called at the request of Bell, according to a statement by Illinois State Police.

"The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement continued.

Bell's death caused outrage on social media accusing the Rockford Police Department of being involved in Bell's death.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed with the Register Star the department was not involved Tuesday afternoon prior to Illinois State Police releasing a statement on Bell's death.

The Facebook page "Rockford Crime Watchers" posted late Monday night that a 34-year-old man was pulled over for tinted windows at 8th Street and 5th Avenue and "choked to death by RPD."

"We have been made aware of inaccurate information being posted on social media regarding the death of Lamar Bell. RPD had no involvement in this incident," the Rockford Police Department posted on its Twitter account. "We've been forthcoming with information as quickly as possible when an incident of such magnitude has occurred within RPD."

The investigation into Bell's death is being handled by the Illinois State Police division of internal investigations, Illinois State Police trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said.

