Coroner: Bamberg County man fatally shots self during a standoff

A Bamberg County, South Carolina man died on Thursday during a standoff with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Shanon Crosby, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 1900 block of East Pine Log between Millbrook Baptist Church and McDonald's, according the release.

Crosby, the driver, refused to exit and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the release. As officers attempted to talk Crosby out of the vehicle, there was a single gunshot heard from inside the vehicle.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating, according to the release. Crosby will be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: South Carolina man commits suicide during Aiken standoff