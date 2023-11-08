Coroner called to crash on 283 in Dauphin County
Coroner called to crash on 283 in Dauphin County
Coroner called to crash on 283 in Dauphin County
A double-bottom dump truck with tandem trailers crashed through multiple intersections in Tooele, Utah when its brakes failed, damaging 33 vehicles.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.
Cava CEO weighed in on the FAST Act and the potential impact of weight loss drugs.
There has been a resurgence in the number of young TikTok users who are posting about a body type scale from the 1980s called the Kibbe system.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
The hottest names in lending are no longer banks. They’re Wall Street money managers.
The popular night cream has been flying off shelves due to its hero ingredient Tepezcohuite. But does it actually work?
The chic and extremely cozy turtleneck will be your go-to as we transition from fall to winter.
OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.
At its developer conference, OpenAI announced a new API, the Assistants API, that it characterizes as a step toward helping developers build "agent-like experiences" within their apps. Using the Assistants API, OpenAI customers can build an "assistant" that has specific instructions, leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks. Powering the new Assistants API is Code Interpreter, OpenAI's tool that writes and runs Python code in a sandboxed execution environment.
Sanders changed who was calling the offensive plays ahead of the 26-19 defeat.
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is creating its own version of ChatGPT. Called Grok -- a name xAI trademarked recently -- the system answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating systems (e.g. Grok leverages "real-time access" to info on X, Musk said.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
A 1969 American Motors Corporation Rambler 440 four-door sedan, formerly known as the Rambler American, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Your favorite messaging and calling app could reveal your IP address to the person on the other end of a call. “Even for users with more extreme threat models, I think that most of them aren't aware of the fact that calls can leak their IP address to the person that they're calling,” Cooper Quintin, a security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Matthew Green, a cryptography teacher at Johns Hopkins University, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not realize Signal revealed IP addresses in calls between contacts.
Consumers are hungry for a new way of social networking, where trust and safety are paramount and power isn't centralized with a Big Tech CEO in charge... or at least that's what Mozilla believes. The mission-driven tech company behind the Firefox browser, Pocket reader and other apps is now investing its energy into the so-called "fediverse" -- a collection of decentralized social networking applications, like Mastodon, that communicate with one another over the ActivityPub protocol. The idea is to rethink social networking from the ground up.
Their letter comes as Americans increasingly struggle to detect what’s real and what’s not as more swindlers use AI for voice-based scams.
It's fun and festive!
There's been a bit of FUD around the decision to use a form of AI to resurrect John Lennon's voice in what Paul McCartney called "the last Beatles record." What they've done is far from the sketchy AI imitations of artists we see cluttering Soundcloud today, and has much more in common with a more prosaic application of machine learning: noise reduction. As the members of the band recall in a sweet short film about the making of the song, "Now And Then" was originally a piano demo Lennon made shortly before he was killed in 1980.